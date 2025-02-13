Massif Festival returns to Poiana Brasov in early December 2025

Massif, the first major event held in a mountain resort in Central and Eastern Europe, is preparing for the third edition of the festival at the beginning of December 2025.

To ensure a complete and authentic winter experience, the organizers of Massif, along with the Brașov City Hall, have decided to move the festival from March to the end of the year, so that fans of fun, music, and the mountains can have memorable days in Poiana Brașov.

“Since the Massif project was launched, a festival for those who love music and the mountains, we have wanted to create an unforgettable experience for our fans, allowing them to enjoy memorable days on the slopes and at the stages, watching their favorite artists. To make the experience complete, we decided to hold the third edition of Massif at the beginning of December 2025, with more snow and an atmosphere that will delight the tens of thousands of fans who have already been visiting us for two years,” said Bogdan Rădulescu, Co-Founder of UNTOLD Universe.

“Brașov needs this festival, especially since Massif has already become a well-known name on the map of music festivals, adding value to Poiana Brașov. I think the organizers’ decision to move the festival to December is a welcome one, as it will give us the time needed to prepare properly, ensuring top-level organization and a lineup that represents the largest festival in the mountains,” said the Deputy Mayor of Brașov, Dan Ghiță.

Massif is a hub of fun for winter sports enthusiasts and festival atmosphere, having gathered over 81,000 music, fun, and mountain lovers in the two previous editions of the festival in Poiana Brașov.

The first edition of the Massif festival attracted over 38,000 fans over three days of live shows and concerts in Poiana Brașov, while the second edition drew over 43,000 festival-goers. Romanian and international artists such as Mahmut Orhan, Shimza, Dimitri Vegas, Claptone, and Gordo have energized the atmosphere at the stages located at the base of the slope and at partner après-ski events.