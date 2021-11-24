Meshuggah, iconic presence on the international metal scene, comes to ARTmania Festival 2022

Meshuggah, iconic and „genre defining” name for the international metal scene, one of the ten most important hard and heavy metal according to the „Rolling Stone” magazine, joins the ARTmania Festival 2022 line-up, returning to Romania, with an explosive show after ten years since their first concert here.

Meshuggah will perform on the ARTmania Festival stage with (a-z): Cult of Luna, Leprous, Mercyful Fate, My Dying Bride, Pain of Salvation, Transatlantic, Testament, The Pineapple Thief, The Vintage Caravan, along with Bucovina, Dordeduh and Taine.

The 15th edition of ARTmania Festival will take place during 22nd – 24th of July 2022, festival passes being available on artmaniafestival.ro, eventim.ro and iabilet.ro. All passes acquired for ARTmania festival during 2019-2021 remain valid for the event’s 2022 edition without any price change.

Meshuggah (SE), name coming from the “meshuge” – “insane” or “senseless”, started their adventure in 1987 in Umeå, Sweden. The band triggered enthusiasm from its debut EP (1989), which was sold out, and stood out from the crowd due to its complex polyrhythmic compositions, their uncommon sonic stamp and the surprising mix of genres which brings together math rock or tech death elements with free jazz rhythms and with the thrash metal’s harshness.

For Meshuggah, the real international fame was brought by “Destroy, Erase, Improve” (1995) and by “Chaosphere” (1998), albums which gained massive attention and really pushed the band into the popular heavy metal touring circuit. Things progressed more and more until the release of their 2002 album “Nothing” which would go on to sell over 110,000 copies in the United States.

With each new material launched, the band succeeded to continue to surprise the audience. “Catch Thirtythree” (2005), for example, perplexed and delighted many fans and critics as a 47 minute-long “uni-song” that genuinely required patience and attention to detail, while “Koloss” (2012) was reveled and made its way to the top 20 of the Billboard top 200, performance repeated with “The Violent Sleep of Reason” (2016), thus re-demonstrating once again the exclusive talents held only by MESHUGGAH.

If for many other bands the current pandemic not only messed professional plans, but also chased away artists creative power and inspiration, Meshuggah transformed these volatile times into an opportunity for introspection and for creativity, the new free time brought by the postponed shows was used for music.

With over 25 years and 8 full length albums as masters in this realm, the band has been on an endless exploration journey, succeeding to also coin a new term. The band’s progressive music style, now known as “djent”, emerged to solidify their genre defining nature. And from the first album launched, the band welcomed their new drummer, the incredible Tomas Haake, the man that would eventually be dubbed “the best drummer alive” (considered to be in the top best drummers of all times according to the “Rolling Stone” Magazine).

