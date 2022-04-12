CONCERTS & FESTIVALSSPARE TIME

Metallica, Pink Floyd, Måneskin and Billie Eilish for Ukraine

The world sings about Ukraine, for Ukraine, and with Ukrainians.

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Metallica donated $500.000 to the All Within My Hands fund. The money is intended for Ukrainians and will go on to feed what was forced to give up their life and flee the war to another country.

Pink Floyd recorded the song Hey Hey Rise Up and a music video for Ukraine. The song was based on the song by Ukrainian singer Andrii Khlymyuk The red viburnum in the meadow. The video used a video of Khlyvnyuk performing his song on cluttered by anti-tank hedgehogs Sophia Square in the center of Kyiv.

The whole story is available here.

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More