Metallica, Pink Floyd, Måneskin and Billie Eilish for Ukraine

Metallica donated $500.000 to the All Within My Hands fund. The money is intended for Ukrainians and will go on to feed what was forced to give up their life and flee the war to another country.

Pink Floyd recorded the song Hey Hey Rise Up and a music video for Ukraine. The song was based on the song by Ukrainian singer Andrii Khlymyuk The red viburnum in the meadow. The video used a video of Khlyvnyuk performing his song on cluttered by anti-tank hedgehogs Sophia Square in the center of Kyiv.

The whole story is available here.