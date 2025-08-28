After its debut at Cannes and Screamfest, MetFilm alumna Madalina Bellariu Ion leads the neon-noir vampire romance Drained, now available on digital platforms across the U.S. and U.K., marking another step in her growing international career.

Former MetFilm School short course graduate, Madalina Bellariu Ion (https://www.imdb.com/name/nm6373079/) is starring in a new horror film Drained that premiered at BAFTA headquarters recently.

The Romanian-Italian actress completed the ‘Four-Week Acting for Film’ short course at MetFilm School London in 2014 before going on to work across television, theatre and film.

“I chose to train in London because I wanted to be at the very centre of the industry where I could turn my passion into a profession,” she explained.

“I wanted to study in a film school; to practice in front of the camera and to get feedback from great tutors. MetFilm School was the perfect choice for me. There I began to unearth new territory as an actor and it gave me a foundation for screen acting.

“After finishing the course, I knew how to make sense of a scene on a dramatic level and then how to bring it alive. Because of the feedback I received, and the support of the School, I gained the confidence to search for an agent and step into the auditioning process.”

Since graduating, Madalina, who speaks fluent English, Spanish, and French, and native in Italian and Romanian, has starred across television, theatre and film.

Her latest film, Drained, in which she plays the lead character, has been described as a very London-centric modern day love story (with vampires!) and is available to download across various streaming platforms.

Madalina first gained recognition for her role in HBO’s The Young Pope, directed by Oscar-winner Paolo Sorrentino, starring alongside Jude Law and Diane Keaton.

In 2020, she starred as the lead in The Choice (Alegerea), Romania’s highest-rated drama series of the year. Her other notable television appearances include Coronation Street, the DC series Pennyworth, and Dampyr, based on the popular comic book series.

Madalina won Best Actress at the Milan International Film Festival for her performance in Bad Wings, a film she also produced. She has also worked on stage, starring in the Offie-nominated London production of The Gift of the Gab.

Reflecting on her career so far Madalina says all her projects have been exciting.

“All of them offer equal excitement, just the medium is different… It’s the beauty of acting: to be able to play different roles, in different projects. I am always excited about the current project and then the next one. An actor never loses the childlike playful spirit, almost like a kid excited about each new toy.”

And her advice for aspiring actors trying to get themselves noticed is get your work noticed first.

“Keep up the good work, polish your craft, and no matter the importance of the project you’re working on, always work hard and try to bring fullness to the truth of the character”.