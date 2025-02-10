MINA launches Alice in Wonderland

Created and produced by the MINA Creative Studios team, Alice in Wonderland immersive show debuts on February 15 at the museum’s experiential space. For six months, visitors will be able to explore this multi-sensory journey, where reality blends with fantasy.

The show brings Alice’s magical world to life through a stunning mix of spectacular projections, ambient sound, and interactive effects. Each scene is reinterpreted with unique visual metaphors, transforming the experience into a poetic, colorful, and symbolic adventure.

Visitors will step into a surreal universe where:

The fall through the White Rabbit’s hole is depicted as a giant vortex shaped like a pocket watch.

is depicted as a shaped like a pocket watch. Alice’s ocean of tears becomes a glowing sea , filled with giant bottles and floating pastries .

becomes a , filled with . The Mad Hatter’s tea party unfolds in a whimsical garden , where oversized teacups and colorful cakes create a fairy-tale atmosphere .

unfolds in a , where create a . The Queen of Hearts’ croquet game comes to life with animated flamingos and living playing cards, offering a dynamic and interactive experience.

Each iconic moment is transformed into a visual and auditory spectacle, creating a one-of-a-kind experience for all ages. MINA Creative Studios continues to reinvent classic stories into captivating adventures, offering audiences unforgettable immersive experiences.

MINA, Museum of Immersive New Art, is a one-of-a-kind concept in Romania, merging art and technology in an innovative way. With permanent locations in Bucharest and Cluj, and through its traveling project, MINA Pop-Up, which has visited cities like Iași and Timișoara, MINA offers interactive and educational experiences for all ages in a unique sensory environment.

Each MINA space is equipped with cutting-edge technology, showcasing a variety of immersive shows—from spectacular projections of classical and contemporary art to educational explorations of nature’s wonders and the universe. Through this multidisciplinary approach, MINA aims to promote innovation, inspire audiences, and push new boundaries in education, art, and technology.