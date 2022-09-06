Mircea Cartarescu wins FIL Literary Award in Romance Languages, 2022

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romanian writer and essayist Mircea Cartarescu won the FIL Literary Award in Romance Languages, 2022 edition, Antonio Sáez Delgado, spokesperson for the jury, announced on Monday in Mexico.

Cartarescu was picked from among 80 applications in seven languages ”for his imaginative and dazzling prose,” Sáez Delgado said at a press conference in the Mexican city of Guadalajara.

The jury said that he “is a multifaceted writer of maximalist style who fully inserts himself into the tradition of world literature, questioning his readers and critics worldwide from both the oniric to the existential.”

The prize, worth USD 150,000, will be handed out on November 26 at the inauguration of the 36th edition of the International Book Fair in Guadalajara, considered the most important book fair of the Hispanic publishing world.

The first Romanian language writer rewarded with the FIL Literary Award in Romance Languages was Norman Manea in 2016.