Mircea Eliade’s manuscripts, unknown till ten months ago, exhibited at the National Museum of Romanian Literature

The exhibition “Unpublished manuscripts of Mircea Eliade from the heritage of the Institute of the History of Religions of the Romanian Academy” can be visited between January 26 and March 13, 2023 at the premises of the National Museum of Romanian Literature in 8 Nicolae Crețulescu street.

There are some “unpublished manuscripts of Eliade that ten months ago were simply not known to exist. In the meantime, they were saved by a group of private benefactors and donated to the Institute of History of Religions of the Academy, where they were immediately and intensively studied, then critically edited,” says Eugen Ciurtin, director of the Institute of History of Religions of the Romanian Academy.

They all have already been identified, dated, deciphered, compared and properly integrated – for the first time – into the body of Eliade’s scientific and literary work. In the four rooms of the exhibition, they restore the working atmosphere in the attic in Melodiei street (I), in the house of Surendranath Dasgupta (II) or Gwyn Perris (III) in colonial Calcutta and in the apartment of the Eliades in Palade street no. 43 (IV), his last home in Bucharest, once the optimal headquarters of the archive.

“Leaving Romania on April 19, 1940, returning for the last time in July-August 1942, Mircea Eliade left his entire archive of manuscripts in Bucharest forever. He never saw them again. For decades, he could not find out if they were preserved intact. For another decades, he could not know how many of them survived and what would happen to them. The diary pages in which he recalls, in 1952 or 1957, the amount of manuscripts lost to him, pages that you can read or re-read in the exhibition, remain painful. With a work already published in hundreds of editions and millions of copies on all continents, the author himself no longer knew for sure, in his old age, how many hundreds of manuscripts with tens of thousands of pages remained in crates and bags in Bucharest. Unread, uninventorized, undeciphered by anyone,” explains Eugen Ciurtin.

In 1945, Eliade’s entire Bucharest – therefore also Indian – archive was located in Palade Street no. 43, his sister Corina (Cornelia) retrieving it, storing it and later preserving it. Between 1944 and 1967, Eliade was banned from signing in Romania. The beginning of the reintegration of the Bucharest archive, that is, of its entire activity up to 33 years, actually began only in the fall of 1981. Now septuagenarians, the old friends Eliade and Noica, at the just instigation of the latter, decide that it must be seen what it was preserved. Noica was then accompanied to Corina Eliade-Alexandrescu by Mircea Handoca, a high school teacher and literary historian who had been in literary correspondence with Eliade since 1968 and who had published or edited some of his smaller works. Thus, on October 22, 1981, Eliade communicated to Handoca: “I convinced my sister to allow you to research my manuscripts.”

However, hundreds of original Eliade manuscripts were fraudulently appropriated by M. Handoca and late sold piecemeal by different auction houses in Bucharest.

A team of eight researchers started their integral critical editing, in accordance with the global philological and historical-religious principles that preserve manuscript works almost a century old.

More details here.