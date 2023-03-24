MoBU presents the retrospective of Daniel Spoerri, and the exhibitors at its 1st edition

MoBU announces the International Art Fair of Bucharest, an event that will take place between 19-28 May 2023, at Romaero Baneasa. The organizers have prepared a complex, multifunctional exhibition pavilion with 22,000 square meters indoors and outdoors, of which almost 5,500 square meters are exhibition space dedicated exclusively to the participating galleries and artists. Thursday, 23 March 2023 at Romaero, MoBU presents a preview to the press and guests of virtual augmented works that forecasts the experience of the senses, form and content MoBU intends to offer both to the general public – between 50,000 and 100,000 visitors are expected – and to the specialized public : collectors, curators, gallery experts and artists.

The confirmed exhibitors are, in random order, galleries: Strata Gallery x Mobius, Fantom (Germany), Francisc Chiuariu Foundation, Iaga Gallery, Rotenberg-Uzunov Galleries, Romană Gallery, Scemtovici & Benowitz Gallery, Nemțoi Gallery, Sineva, HNK Gallery, Cornel Florea Galleries, Rădulescu Galleries, Formart Galleries, Kulterra, artist run spaces and artist groups: Aliaj (Atelier 030202, Alert Studio, Etaj Artist Run), MNȚRplusC, Dragoste Gallery, Cellula de Artă, Baraka Artist Run, Prolog group, Four ART, and artists: Daniel Spoerri (Austria), Sasha Meret (USA), Manuello Paganelli (USA), Laurian Popa, Cosmin Moldovan, Diana Serghiuță, Ștefan Radu Crețu, Eugen Raportoru, Irina Cristescu, Ioan Sbârciu, Ioana Cristodorescu, Anca Boeriu, Oana May Isar, Mariea Petcu Chioibaș, Ilie Chioibaș, Victor Teslaru, Hamid Nicola Katrib, Nicola D’Arco (Italy/Romania), Iuliana Gaga, Ștefan Elian Băcilă, Emilia Marinescu, Paula Craioveanu, Lidia Zadeh, Cornel Vana, Ammar Alnahhas ( Syria/Romania) , Ionel Septimiu Capățănă, Simona Adelina Ionescu, Obie Platon, Elena Bria, Misha Diaconu, Mihai Ungureanu, Natalia Romanciuc, Valeria Glibiciuc, Teona Toderel, Ciprian Antoci, Alex Baciu, Andreea Toma, Arina Bican. A complete list of participants will be updated on mobu.art in the Galleries and Artists sections.

The master Daniel Spoerri is the guest artist to whom MoBU dedicates its central place, with his personal retrospective exhibition of more than 120 works. The artist of Romanian origin, now in his nineties, is well-known in the world of contemporary art, but less well-known in Romania; Spoerri signed the New Realism manifesto, met Duchamp and Man Ray, is the inventor of trap paintings and the concept of Eat Art. The Romanian public has the chance to know and understand, at MoBU, the work of an artist who is present in collections of MoMA (New York), Tate Modern (London) and Center Pompidou (Paris).

“Despite the specific challenges of a first edition, MoBU is a unique and ambitious event, which transforms Bucharest into the capital of contemporary art in the region. We present both established masters and invite the public to discover a new generation of talent, especially from Central and Eastern Europe”, says Demetra Arapu, director of MoBU. She adds: “It was difficult to come up with an offer that would both meet the demands of elites and at the same time provide a suitable introduction to contemporary visual arts to an audience that needs more context and a stimulation of the cultural appetite. We hope that we have succeeded in making MoBU the place where collectors and curators can find their next awuisition for their collection. And at the same time, we thought of a mix of art and entertainment that would attract the general public, the very young public, pupils and students, families, where the unmediated, direct, immersive experience, through new technologies, with the works of art complemented by virtual reality, to become a point of attraction for the uninitiated of any age“, concludes Arapu.

“The International Art Fair of Bucharest MoBU is the newest contemporary art platform in Central and Eastern Europe that exhibits together galleries, artist run spaces, groups of independent artists and emerging artists. The need for such an event comes as a firm response to the (growing) art market, but also to a new, discerning audience, interested in all mainstream aspects of contemporary art and its surroundings. There will be conferences on current topics in the art market, artist talks, performances, media art or interactive art with which the visiting public will come into contact between 19-28 May at Romaero Băneasa“, says Mihai Zgondoiu, artist, curator , independent gallerist, MoBU ambassador.

MoBU encourages and concretely supports independent artists from Romania and the Republic of Moldova who are invited to propose works for the group exhibition entitled Take-Off. A call for them is open and has a deadline of 31 March 2023. Submissions must include a text no longer than 600 words, with the artistic concept, a technical description of the works with the title of the work, the technique, the year of creation, dimensions and other specifications as deemed necessary by the author and a maximum of three representative photo reproductions for the proposal or the link to a portfolio available online, on social media or web page.

Tickets went on sale online at mobu.art.

The organizers will be back with details of MoBU’s program of related cultural events, which includes big names in universal contemporary art and culture, shortly.