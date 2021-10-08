MOM, a gastronomic project that celebrates feminine energy, opens in Bucharest

Starting October 11, MOM is open to the public Bucharest, October 8 – MOM, the gastronomic project started by Toni Godeanu, Răzvan Buruiană, Claudia Becea and Andrei Vintilă, is open to the public starting with October 11, on Strada Franceză 2, corner with Calea Victoriei.

MOM is about the celebration of feminine energy, the absolute sincerity of simplicity, the continuous struggle between the natural and what is created by man. Each element of the experience evokes a primordial warmth and emphasizes, at the same time, the contrast between what is natural and what is nurtured.

“Most of the MOM children come from various experiences in HoReCa. In my case, the experiences at Mà, WeDine, and Centocittà helped me realize exactly what I want from a place of my own. And that’s exactly what we did: we created a space where you feel welcome no matter who you are and what you do or what worries you have at home. As long as you come for good food, we will get along well,” says Toni Godeanu.

Respect for ingredients, for the finished product, for the staff and, of course, for customers, is one of the main values of MOM. Also, everything is made out of passion, not based on the desire to please, necessarily. Thirdly, quality takes precedence: from food to design, music and ambience, everything is prepared and arranged starting from a unitary idea.

“We set out to open a place that is 100% about food, which translates directly into design and visual language: the inspiration came from the Mediterranean area in terms of textures, shapes, permissiveness in having imperfections dictated by space, which were conceived precisely so they won’t be a distraction from the gastronomic experience, but to support it,” says Andrei Vintilă.

The whole project is based on collaboration: all of MOM’s “children” come up with ideas, opinions and suggestions, and decisions are made together, not in a hierarchy. “From the very beginning, we wanted it to be the kind of project where everyone has a voice – on the one hand, because that’s how really good ideas come about. On the other hand, because that’s how you prove to the people around you that it’s not just another job,” says Claudia Becea.

A more atypical aspect for the industry is the fact that the staff is free to arrange their shifts according to their schedule, and every day there will be a family meal. “It was easy to reach this option, because our previous experiences have shown us that, in addition to the finished product, namely the food, and the local atmosphere, the mood of the staff matters a lot. So, we follow the principle of happy staff, happy customers,” says Răzvan Buruiană.

MOM is open to the public from October 11. Access to the location can only be made by reservation, between 12 and 22:30, Monday to Sunday. Reservations can be made at the phone number 0770616737.

In the coming weeks, the MOM menu will also be available on delivery applications.