More and more local artists leave Russia in protest against the war in Ukraine, others resign

More and more cultural personalities from Russia are leaving the country as opponents of the war in Ukraine are harshly punished, risking huge fines and jail time.

Two of Russia’s most famous filmmakers – critic Anton Dolin and director Kantemir Balagov – have announced they are leaving the country because of the climate of terror, Metropolis cultural daily reported.

Anton Dolin, considered by many to be the most influential Russian film critic, and director Kantemir Balagov, the author of “Closeness” (2017) and “Beanpole” (2019), both selected at Cannes – have recently announced on Facebook that they had to leave the country, at the same time denouncing the war.

“There are few reasons. But in reality there is only one – a criminal war in Ukraine, initiated by the Russian leadership. It is impossible to live in a country, even if it is yours and you love it, where your mouth is closed. Especially for a person whose only tool is the word “, Anton Dolin posted on Facebook, along with two photos, one with the door of his block of flats, painted on the outside with the” Z “sign as a threat, and another with the most recent issue of the magazine he ran “The Art of Cinema”.

“I just could not breathe the air in Moscow anymore, where people kept on making plans, seeing movies, organizing artistic talks, taking part in premieres and exhibitions, while people are being killed and are dying in Ukraine. Every minute in such an existence confirms a record” you are accomplice”, he added.

In his turn, film director Kantemir Balagov posted a message on Facebook and Twitter about why he was leaving Russia, accompanied by a photo saying goodbye to his dog at the airport. “I am leaving Russia. We’re sorry and we’re devastated. In an instant, the future was taken away from us. Our parents and friends were taken away. But it’s something they couldn’t take from us – the cinema “, wrote the filmmaker. “Our hearts are with Ukraine and the people of Russia who are against this nightmare,” he concluded.

Other artists are resigning from their positions across Russian cultural institution, like Olga Smirnova, prima ballerina of Bolshoi Theatre. She announced her resignation a day ago, also announcing she will continue her career within Dutch National Ballet in Amsterdam. Smirnova has been prima ballerina at Bolshoi Theatre fro 30 years.

“I have to be honest and say that I am against war from the bottom of my heart (…) I have never thought that I could be ashamed of Russia (…) But today I feel there a “before” and an “after“, Smirnova said on Telegram.

Several other foreign artists that were part of the Russian ballet companies have announced their resignation as a solidarity sign with the Ukrainian people. Smirnova is the first ballerina who made her resignation public.