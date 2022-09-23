Most Popular Children’s Books in Romania

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

A new study conducted by personalised baby brand My 1st Years, has revealed the world’s most popular children’s bedtime stories – and Alice in Wonderland is the most popular children’s story in Romania.

Researchers from My 1st Years analysed Google data to reveal the number of searches for over 370 children’s books in 181 countries over the past year, to discover every country’s most popular stories, as well as the most loved children’s books globally.

The Top 5 Most Popular Children’s Bedtime Stories In Romania

Alice in Wonderland – Lewis Carroll Coraline – Neil Gaiman Matilda – Roald Dahl Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – Roald Dahl Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – J. K. Rowling

Full research here: https://www.my1styears.com/blog/every-countrys-favourite-bedtime-story/.