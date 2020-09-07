Mulan, Elsa, and Velma: The Animated HEROINES based on your star sign

Hitting Disney+ screens today experts believe Fa Mulan (Mulan) would have been an Aries

Since the coronavirus pandemic shut down cinemas and stalled film productions, the long-awaited live action remake of Mulan has finally been released on Disney Plus today.

With fans going crazy with excitement, experts at PsychicWorld.com were inspired to assess the star signs for our favourite animated female characters.

The results are as follows:

Fa Mulan [Mulan] – Aries (March 21 – April 19)

From stealing her father’s armer to saving him from certain death, and singlehandedly taking out the Hun army with one cannon, experts have said that China’s heroine would have been the determined and courageous Aries.

Aries are also known to take on psychical challenges, as well as loving comfortable clothes. I mean who can blame the girl for wanting to wear trousers with pockets!

Eliza Thornberry [The Wild Thornberrys] – Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Reliable, patient, and devoted, this animal speaking 12-year-old can sometimes forget that not all animals are as friendly as others. Exhibiting these strong traits is why experts believe that Eliza Thornberry would have been the animal loving Taurus – coincidently the animal star sign!

Velma Dinkley [Scooby-Doo] – Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

The glasses-wearing, ‘jinkies’ saying Velma is believed to have been the two headed Gemini!

Her curiosity constantly getting her and the gang in trouble and with the ability to quickly solve any mystery experts have said that she has all the traits of a Gemini.

With a love for books and a strong dislike for being confused, we can’t think of Velma as any other star sign!

Audrey Rocio Ramirez [Atlantis: The Lost Empire] – Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The boxer and car machinic Audrey Rocio Ramirez displays qualities of the crab star sign. Not only is she moody, but she also has a dislike for strangers which we see at the very beginning of the animated classic – all weaknesses of cancer. Whilst being loyal and tenacious throughout the film experts believe she fits the Cancer traits to a T!

Sandy Cheeks [Spongebob Squarepants] – Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Our underwater resident Sandy Cheeks is creative, cheerful, and humorous – all traits of the lion headed Leo. With a love for having fun with friends and passionate about her multiple careers – she also is incredibly stubborn and arrogant in front of her more foolish friends like Spongebob and Patrick.

Princess Shuri [Black Panther] – Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The beloved Marvel Heroine Princess Shuri possesses one of the most brilliant minds in the world, as well as being kind and incredibly analytical.

Experts believe that she holds the common personality traits of a Virgo. #WakandaForever.

Elsa [Frozen] – Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Graceful and poised – our ice queen Elsa, from the blockbuster hit Frozen is said to be the autumn birthday star sign. Demonstrating typical Libra traits such avoiding confrontation (by fleeing to her own ice kingdom!) to her diplomatic regal personality.

Helen Parr/Elastigirl/Mrs. Incredible [The Incredibles] – Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Our stretch-tastic Mrs. Incredible has always been very adamant about breaking into the male dominated superhero world. Resourceful, brave, and incredibly stubborn, experts believe she is the perfect Scorpio.

Lana Kane [Archer] – Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Archer star Lana Kane is a very tough and strong-willed woman. With a short temper she will say anything no matter how undiplomatic and sarcastic she can be. As an under-cover agent she loves being outdoors and traveling the world and experts at Psychic World believe she would be the winter star sign, Sagittarius.

Katara [Avatar: The Last Airbender] – Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

The anime inspired television series Avatar: The Last Airbender gave viewers one of the best heroines. Katara is a responsible, disciplined, and self-controlled character making her the perfect fit for a Capricorn.

Kim Possible [Kim Possible] – Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

The super-villain stopping teenager Kim Possible not only kicked ass in between classes but also had time to cheer on Middleton High School. Her independent and humanitarian traits led experts to consider that this after school favourite character would have been the air sign Aquarius.

Ms. Frizzle [The Magic School Bus] – Pisces (February 19 – March 2020)

TV’s favourite animated teacher Ms. Frizzle is an intuitive, kind-hearted, and artistic character. She loves to tell jokes that are related to her lessons, even if she is the only one laughing! Psychic World experts believe this know-it-all character would have been a Pisces!