Exhibit Recreates Lost Eneolithic Landscape Hidden Under Danube

The French Institute in Romania, the “Gavrilă Simion” Eco-Museum Research Institute Tulcea, Laboratoire GEODE and the Bucharest Municipality Museum invite you to discover an exhibition that reconstructs a lost landscape from the Eneolithic, today hidden under the waters and sediments of the Danube.

Entitled “On land and on water: the inhabitants of the Danube Delta 6500 years ago”, the exhibition brings to the fore the story of the agro-pastoral communities that lived on the border between land and water, in a permanent adaptation to climate change and the rise in the level of the Black Sea.

Through a multidisciplinary approach, visitors will be able to explore the ecological challenges and the fragile relationship between humans and the ecosystems of the Danube Delta over the millennia.

The opening will take place on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 10:00 a.m., at the Suțu Palace (Bd. I.C. Brătianu, no. 2, Bucharest), the headquarters of the Bucharest Municipality Museum.

The exhibition will be opened in the presence of His Excellency, Mr. Nicolas Warnery, Ambassador of France to Romania. By visiting the exhibition “On land and on water: the inhabitants of the Danube Delta 6500 years ago”, you will be able to discover how the Chalcolithic “Gumelnița” communities used natural resources, practicing agriculture, fishing and animal husbandry along a branch of the Danube, but also how environmental changes influenced their lives.

“French archaeological missions around the world represent an exceptional instrument of cultural and scientific dialogue. The mission led by Laurent Carozza, since 2010, has allowed for remarkable cooperation. First of all, it gives us a perspective on how our ancestors inhabited this region of the Danube Delta and how they, in turn, had to face the challenges related to climate change and the impact of their activities on the habitat and daily life,” said Julien Chiappone-Lucchesi, Director General of the French Institute in Romania, Counselor for Cooperation, Science and Culture at the Embassy of France in Romania.

Archaeological research at Taraschina shows how the slow rise in the Black Sea transformed ecosystems, leading to flooding, the submergence of lowlands, and the formation of the Danube Delta. The affected populations were forced to abandon their territories and migrate to safer areas, an aspect that brings back to the discussion a very topical theme – the interdependence between a society and its environment.

Following extensive investigations and analyses, carried out in the Danube Delta within the Romanian-French archaeological mission, the exhibition brings to the attention of the visiting public the following sources of inspiration and information:

• original artifacts of the Gumelnița culture

• detailed reconstructions of daily life in the Eneolithic

• recent discoveries resulting from archaeological and geographical research.

“The Institute for Eco-Museum Research “Gavrilă Simion” Tulcea, a research unit created to highlight, in the interest of society, the natural and cultural heritage of the Danube Delta area, was involved together with its partners within the mission “Archéologie du delta du Danube” in the realization of this exceptional exhibition project, the purpose of which fully corresponds to its objectives. In this context, our institution wishes to thank the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, the Embassy of France in Romania and the French Institute for the constant support of the research projects carried out by our institution. Last but not least, we express our deep respect for the work carried out in Romania by French researchers, for their sustained effort in studying and promoting the natural and cultural heritage of our country.” stated Cristian Leonard Micu, Director of the “Gavrilă Simion” Eco-Museum Research Institute in Tulcea.

The exhibition “On land and on water: the inhabitants of the Danube Delta 6,500 years ago” offers us a brief foray into the history of this place and challenges us to reflect on our relationship with the environment and on how human adaptation can respond to global ecological crises. “The GEODE research laboratory celebrates the fact that this Franco-Romanian scientific collaboration, initiated 15 years ago within the “Danube Delta Archaeology” mission, today takes the form of this exhibition dedicated to one of the 6 great societal challenges promoted by the CNRS: climate change. We welcome the constant and full support of the French Embassy in Bucharest, the French Institute in Romania and the excavation commission, indispensable and essential partners for the development of archaeological and interdisciplinary research carried out in the Danube Delta.” – says Laurent Carozza, head of the “Archaeology of the Danube Delta” mission 2010-2025.

The event is part of the series of events dedicated to the Centenary of the French Institute in Romania, reaffirming with elegance and depth the 100 years of Franco-Romanian cooperation.

Exhibition Details:

FB Event: https://shorturl.at/D1cLc

Location: Suțu Palace, Bd. I.C. Brătianu, no. 2, Bucharest

Exhibition Period: December 11, 2024 – March 30, 2025

⏰ Visiting Hours: Wednesday – Sunday, 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (last entry at 5:30 PM)

Access:

️ Attendance at the exhibition opening is free.

️ Ticket prices for visiting Suțu Palace:

13 lei – full price

6 lei – discounted (seniors, military personnel, pupils, students)

Online tickets are available on Booktes here: https://booktes.com/cumpara/palatul-sutu-muzeul-municipiului-bucuresti