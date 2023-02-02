Former diplomatic office, listed for sale at the price of 550.000 euro

Romania Sotheby’s International Realty announces the listing for sale of the building at 51 Vasile Lascăr Street, which hosted a diplomatic office in Romania. The list price of the property is 550,000 euros.

The building is located in a bohemian area of ​​Bucharest, which guarantees protection from an urban planning point of view. At the same time, the downtown location of the property together with the other characteristics such as the size and the layout provide a versatile character so that a residential, commercial, cultural or retail function could be implemented.

“This is a property with a special architectural style, specific to the 1930s, and the fact that it hosted a diplomatic representation adds up to its historical character. There are not many properties of this size, located so central, and within this price range. Therefore, this property is an opportunity for those that would like to benefit from the advantages of the urban life, in a prestige house with architectural character, as well”, said Monica Barbu, CEO of Romania Sotheby’s International Realty.

Formerly being a private residence with a low height regime (S+P+1), the building guarantees an intelligently designed space for the needs of a modern family or company. On a built surface of 500 mp, the building benefits from 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. More info can be found here.

From an architectural point of view, the building is a classic jewel, which preserves the elegance of the interwar period in which it was built, the semicircle being the geometric figure chosen to complement the straight lines of the window boxes and blazons on the facade.

At the entrance, the double doors complement the classic style of the building with decorative garlands and panelling. The windows are high, and the window casing adds an extra touch of elegance. The ground floor is located on a high basement, which gives it extra presence. The building requires interior renovation work, but it promises to reward you with spaces with personality that still preserve, in some rooms, the original parquet flooring and stoves with beautiful ironwork. The upper floor is not fully visible from the front; it reveals itself on the side, where there is also a secondary entrance to the building. The unfurnished attic can be lofted as a storage space.

The deadline for submitting binding purchase offers is March 31, 2023.