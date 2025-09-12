Gold and Silver Vessels from Callatis Unveiled in Bucharest

Two gold vessels and two silver vessels—extremely rare discoveries unearthed in the tumular necropolis of the ancient city of Callatis—are on display starting Friday at the National History Museum of Romania, on the occasion of the European Heritage Days. Alongside jewelry and harness pieces, the artifacts reflect the elite status of those buried there and Callatis’s ties with the kings of Macedonia and with the Thracians, according to experts.

“The most important finds are two silver vessels and two gold vessels, which are very rare in antiquity—not only in Romania, but in general—and have parallels only in the most sumptuous and famous tombs. This proves that the individuals buried at Callatis likely had political and diplomatic relations with some of the most prominent rulers of antiquity: the Macedonian royalty, the Thracians, the Getic royal court. We can therefore speak of a complex and interconnected world,” said Maria-Magdalena Ștefan, specialist in the archaeology of the Second Iron Age, funerary archaeology, archaeological topography, and curator at MNIR.

The MNIR event, attended by the museum’s director general, Dr. Ovidiu Țentea, as well as State Secretaries from the Ministry of Culture Diana Buciuna and Koppány Bulcsú Ötvös, included a session of short presentations on the new archaeological discoveries, delivered by specialists from MNIR, the Callatis Museum in Mangalia, the Bucharest Municipality Museum, the National Museum of the Eastern Carpathians, and the Vasile Pârvan Institute of Archaeology. They offered additional details on the newly acquired artifacts, their discovery context, and the restoration-conservation work required to prepare them as museum exhibits.

The recently discovered pieces from the “Tumular Necropolis of the Ancient City of Callatis” have been brought together in a micro-exhibition, where they will be temporarily displayed for at least a week. The display includes the two vessels, jewelry, harness fittings in gold and silver, textile appliqués—all from the same tomb. The exhibition also features a print of the Callatis tomb showing architectural details, as well as short films, photographs, and explanations about the discoveries.

The three funerary wreaths made of gilded bronze leaves imitating myrtle and ivy, mounted on wooden supports with fruits made of gilded ceramics—initially discovered and already presented at MNIR—are not part of Friday’s exhibition. “The wreaths are not exhibited because they have already entered a conservation process. The wood is very fragile; they are kept at a constant temperature and, for now, will not be displayed again until consolidated,” Ștefan explained.

According to her, the European Heritage Days are “an opportunity for specialists and the public to reflect on a fundamental capacity of the human spirit: to shape the world around us, to give it meaning and memory.” The new archaeological finds from Callatis are unique for Romanian archaeology and also of great rarity in antiquity. Comparable artifacts have been identified only in the most lavish ancient tombs, such as those at Vergina (northern Greece), attributed to Alexander the Great’s family, or that of Thracian king Seuthes III (in Bulgaria).

According to the Ministry of Culture, every September the signatory states of the European Cultural Convention participate in the European Heritage Days—a joint initiative of the Council of Europe and the European Commission—providing access to new cultural assets and opening historical buildings normally closed to the public. The cultural events highlight local skills and traditions, architecture, and artworks, but the broader purpose is to bring citizens together in harmony despite cultural and linguistic differences. In 2025, the Council of Europe chose the theme “Heritage and Architecture. Windows to the Past, Doors to the Future.”