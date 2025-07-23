After engaging thousands of visitors at festivals and museum exhibitions, the “I CAN” installations — the creative visual expression of Every Can Counts in Romania — continue their journey. From July 15 to 30, they will be on display in five City Grill Group restaurants across Bucharest: Pescăruș, City Grill Primăverii, Buongiorno.Italian Victoriei, Hanu’ lui Manuc, and Hanu’ Berarilor Uranus.

The installations, built entirely out of aluminium drink cans, showcase the infinite potential of aluminium and invite the public to see cans not as waste, but as valuable resources. Each artwork carries an inspiring message — I CAN DREAM, I CAN LOVE, I CAN GROW, I CAN CONTINUE, I CAN FLY, I CAN IMAGINE — and brings the conversation around recycling into everyday life and public spaces.

The artworks can be found at:

City Grill Primăverii – I CAN DREAM (the moon)

– I CAN DREAM (the moon) Pescăruș – I CAN GROW & I CAN FLY (the flower & the butterfly)

– I CAN GROW & I CAN FLY (the flower & the butterfly) Hanu’ Berarilor Uranus – I CAN CONTINUE (the wheel)

– I CAN CONTINUE (the wheel) Buongiorno Victoriei – I CAN LOVE (the heart)

– I CAN LOVE (the heart) Hanul lui Manuc – I CAN IMAGINE (the eye)

“With over 15,000 guests a day, City Grill restaurants are the perfect setting to amplify our sustainability messages. Their diverse audience, from Gen Z to seniors, locals to tourists, makes the message truly accessible. As a leader in Romanian hospitality, City Grill Group supports everyday sustainable practices. Hosting the Every Can Counts installations gives visibility and authenticity to a message that belongs in daily life — in places where people gather, connect, and enjoy themselves,” says David Van Heuverswyn, Global Director of Every Can Counts.

Sustainability meets art and dining out, in the heart of the city

Created by local visual artist Sergiu Chihaia, the installations are more than just art — they’re catalysts for change, reminding visitors that small actions can spark systemic impact. Through this partnership, City Grill Group supports the initiative by hosting the artworks in its restaurants, offering visibility and cultural relevance to the campaign.

“For younger generations, especially Gen Z and Millennials, dining out is an experience that must be aligned with their values. They care about the environment and seek out places that reflect that. At City Grill Group, we’ve learned that people want spaces that feel relevant and responsible. Sustainability is already part of our daily operations — from digital menus to food waste reduction and the recycling of packaging, including aluminium cans. Hosting the Every Can Counts installations fits perfectly with this vision, turning familiar spaces into prompts for meaningful conversations about the small actions and infinite potential”, says Ramona Popescu, Head of Marketing and Customer Experience at City Grill Group.

This collaboration reflects a growing trend in urban sustainability: using public art to inspire environmental action through everyday interactions.

From visual campaign to everyday habit

In June, the I CAN installations were exhibited in public festivals and museums, reaching thousands of people. At the same time, a recent Every Can Counts analysis shows Romania’s aluminium can recycling rate more than doubled—from 35% in 2022 to over 74% in early 2025.

Meanwhile, the Reveal* Study on sustainability and the SGR system highlights that 21% of Romanians say they’d recycle more if there were more educational and informative campaigns in place. Initiatives like I CAN play a vital role in both raising awareness and turning recycling into a visible, everyday habit.

After Bucharest, the I CAN tour will continue in other major cities including Cluj and Timișoara in the coming months. For more about the I CAN tour or to see past installations, visit Every Can Counts Romania Instagram page.

Partners of the “I CAN” tour by Every Can Counts: wall-street.ro, start-up.ro, retail.ro, Alucro Association, the restaurants within City Grill Group, CANPACK Recycling, CANPACK Romania, Bringo Romania.

About Every Can Counts (ECC)

Every Can Counts is a unique partnership between drink can manufacturers and European aluminium can sheet producers that works to inspire, encourage, and empower people to recycle their drink cans wherever they are, with a focus on out-of-home consumption. The Every Can Counts initiative was born in the UK in 2009 and now has branches in 18 countries across Europe, plus US, UAE and Brazil. Today, we are the leading programme to promote drink can recycling, and we have signed up hundreds of organisations to the programme, including major international events like the Tour de France, MotoGP, and the Exit festival, while educating millions of attendees at hundreds of events.

In Romania, the Every Can Counts initiative is supported by CANPACK – a major producer of aluminium beverage cans, and the four major aluminium can sheet manufacturers and recyclers.

More details about the Every Can Counts initiative are available on

https://everycancounts.eu/ .

*Reveal study: https://reveal.ro/en/sustainability/reveal-research-study-sgr/