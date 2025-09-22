LEO TOTEANU: Café Coloniale

Vernissage: Thurs., 25 September 2025, 6-9 pm

Sandwich – Combinatul Fondului Plastic

Băiculești 29, Bucharest

Coloniale – or the “everything store” – brings with itself the charm of the interwar period into a space that could hardly be more contrasting, both in function and appearance. Combinatul Fondului Plastic now hosts its very first period café, a distilled version of the already famous Cafenea Coloniale in Câmpulung Muscel, which is in itself the contemporary reincarnation of the store that bore the same name and operated there during the interwar years. What we encounter is a layering of three historical moments, with three distinct intentions, united not only by the aroma of coffee but by their shared capacity to create communities, gatherings, and friendships.

Leo Toteanu – a self-taught artist and entrepreneur with a background in mathematics – makes a decisive leap into the art world, selecting iconic images from contemporary culture and unapologetically displaying them, including on the walls and fence of Sandwich. Figures and animals charged with an inexplicable energy populate the scene of a café that feels simultaneously outside of time and deeply rooted in the present moment and place. Café Coloniale finally fulfills Sandwich’s long-time dream of using CFP’s post-industrial terrace to its full potential.

Visitors are invited to select, from the past, only those moments that can nourish and serve the present.

Leo Toteanu (b.1969) is a self-thought Romanian artist who came to art through an unconventional path, initially pursuing studies in Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Bucharest. His fascination with painting emerged later in life, beginning with digital experiments before developing into works on paper and canvas.

Toteanu’s practice reflects a gradual but determined shift towards the visual arts, where themes of spirituality and cultural heritage occupy a central place. His exhibition history includes solo shows such as Biserici și Sfinți at the National Museum of the Romanian Peasant in 2024. He also took part in group shows, including Cats Are Taking Over at Vila Catena, Watermelon Extravaganza, RAD Fair and Viennacontemporary (2025), the Streetart Festival at Combinatul Fondului Plastic.