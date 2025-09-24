“Living with a Bag” – an exhibition about life with a stoma, on the occasion of NAG
Săfițicuminți brings to the public space a rarely addressed social topic: life with a stoma – a medical intervention that saves lives, yet is often accompanied by silence, shame, and isolation. The opening will take place on October 3, starting at 7:00 PM, as part of the White Night of the Galleries, across two venues: Coworkperativa (4 Brezoianu Street, 4th floor) and A5 Studio Space (Piața Amzei).
The exhibition brings together 30 artists who, through visual art, installations, and fragments of personal testimonies, open a conversation about the body’s resilience, transformed identity, and the hidden beauty of survival. It is an exhibition about what remains unseen — about the body that goes on, even when redrawn. Each work becomes a voice: gentle, angry, brave, or vulnerable. Together, they trace a map of healing — a second skin, worn not with shame but with dignity.
The exhibition will be open throughout NAG — October 3–5 — and until October 17 by appointment via Instagram message on the Safiticuminti pages.
Participating artists:
Adi Piorescu, Alina Dima, Alina Tofan, Alexa Lincu, Alexandra Maiakovski, Ana Huțanu, Ana Luchian, Andrei Stan, Antonia Pîrvan, Carla Schoppel (Schoppelcut), Chob, Cristiana Bucureci, cottiso, Darko Moroșanu, Daniel Loagăr, Denisa Florina Barbălată (DeNice), Gabor în Civil, Gizella Popescu, Ingrid Juncanariu, Ingrid Maschek, Ioana Pătrașcu, Lidia Kuneca, Maria Bălan, Mădălina Lucșoreanu, Mihaela Năstase, Oana Dragomir, Roxana Florența, Silviu Petrescu, Sorina Diaconu, Vasile Puchianu (bmre).
Music program at Coworkperativa:
- October 3 – Paul Soll – Truthday x Cristiana Dicianu x Seb
- October 4 – Schemă – vinyl set
- October 5 – Andrei Stan – DJ set
The project is organized under the umbrella of Săfițicuminți, a community that brings together live art, exhibitions, gallery shows, and street art — full of diversity, creative energy, and social drive. Săfițicuminți aims to challenge society to awaken its creativity, every single day. www.safiticuminti.ro
