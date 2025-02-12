MARe Debuts International Contemporary Art Collection Feb 13

Starting February 13, MARe – The Museum of Recent Art will present, for the first time, a selection from its international contemporary art collection. The exhibition features over 50 artists from 20 countries, including Giorgio de Chirico, Lucio Fontana, Antony Gormley, Bridget Riley, and Richard Serra—artists whose works are also part of major museum collections such as MoMA, Tate, and Pompidou.

The exhibition will be open from February 13 to May 25, and tickets can be purchased through www.mare.ro.

Curated by Dr. Flavia Frigeri and Ioana Iuna Șerban, All Our Todays debuts with over 60 works from the museum’s international contemporary art collection, exploring the dialogue between figurative and abstract art. It invites visitors to discover the various ways in which international artists have represented the idea of contemporaneity through their personal experiences and unique perspectives on the world.

Dr. Flavia Frigeri, co-curator of the exhibition, explains:

“The exhibition is structured around thematic constellations, oscillating between abstraction and figuration, helping viewers understand the multiple approaches artists have taken in exploring the self and the essence of art. Color, form, and subject representation play a crucial role in this exhibition, inviting a deep emotional engagement with the works on display.”

Co-curator Ioana Iuna Șerban adds:

“All Our Todays marks a historic first for the Museum of Recent Art, bringing together over 60 post-war international artworks, all from the museum’s collection. The artists featured have played an essential role in shaping contemporary art, exploring the relationship between personal identity and the external world. This exhibition is an invitation to rediscover contemporary art through vibrant colors, bold forms, and striking contrasts between figuration and abstraction.”

During the exhibition’s first week, two guided tours will be open to the public. The first tour, in English, will be led by Dr. Flavia Frigeri on February 13, while the second, in Romanian, will take place on February 14 with Ioana Iuna Șerban. These cultural and social projects will continue throughout the exhibition.