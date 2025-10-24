The exhibition “Distant Relatives” by Paul Hitter will open on November 4, 2025, at 7:00 PM at Elite Art Gallery. After being showcased at the Altunizade Culture and Art Center in Üsküdar, Istanbul (curated by Noyan Küçük), the exhibition now travels to Bucharest in partnership with the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center.

The works bring together significant figures from Turkish history and culture — from sultans and sultanas to mystics, singers, and explorers — all reinterpreted through Paul Hitter’s signature Balkan Expressionist style. Among the highlights are two large-scale paintings, “The Eternal Fisherman” and “Sulukule”, which explore the relationship between the city and its marginalized communities.

Presented now on Romanian walls, the exhibition takes on a new layer of meaning. It is not a homage to Istanbul, but rather an exercise in reconnecting with our shared Balkan memory. In a country where the Ottoman past is often seen through the lens of conflict or occupation, this artistic gesture proposes a symbolic reconciliation. Balkan Expressionism does not aim to smooth over the rough edges of history but to bring them to the surface — even when they are uncomfortable. The result is not a faithful image of history but a symbolic reparation, transforming fear, resentment, and fascination into an intense visual experience — an act of cultural resistance reminding us that the Balkans are a space of encounter and exchange.

“Paul Hitter’s art, within this register of Balkan Expressionism, seems caught between the implosion of Balkanism as repetitive spectacle or cultural brand, and a chromatic aggressiveness that risks turning into mannerism. Partly packaged as an exportable cultural brand feeding the Western public’s thirst for controlled exoticism, what was meant to remain alive and unsettling now settles comfortably into a new convention — where art becomes ornament, a spectacle of its own excess, consumable and seamlessly integrated into market mechanics.

The exhibition thus becomes an act of cultural resistance: it reminds us that the Balkans are not merely a region of conflicts or a laboratory of syntheses, but a fertile crossroads of civilizations. In this sense, its journey to Romania is both welcome and necessary, for it reopens a conversation about who we are and what it means to be Balkan today, without lapsing into nostalgia.”

(Carla Schoppel, curator)

At the same time, the exhibition is an opportunity to rediscover who we are and what it means to be Balkan today. For Paul Hitter, “Distant Relatives” is a form of reconnection with the shared memory of the Balkans, beyond the clichés of the Ottoman past, and an invitation to reflect on the deep cultural ties within this region.

Exhibition dates: November 4–10, 2025

Venue: Elite Art Gallery (3–5 Piața Națiunile Unite, Bucharest)

Visiting hours: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM