MINA launches the Magic Forest

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art, invites the public to explore The Magic Forest, a captivating show that will be part of the museum’s program in Bucharest for six months, starting December 5th. This immersive experience combines cutting-edge technology with an educational narrative. Presented by Kaufland Romania, the show features 360° digital projections spanning 400 square meters, ambient soundscapes, and memorable characters to create a one-of-a-kind experience designed to raise awareness about the importance of forests and environmental conservation.

A Magical Adventure with a Message

The Magic Forest tells the story of Lia, a courageous bee, who, along with her friends – Gruia, a wise asprete fish, and Zmeul, a sensitive giant – discovers the magic and fragility of the forest. Through an engaging and emotional narrative, the story emphasizes the importance of collaboration and respect for nature. The characters guide the audience through visually stunning moments into a universe where endangered and imaginary animals find refuge in an enchanted forest.

Education and Awareness Through Storytelling and Technology

The Magic Forest is more than a tale – it’s an experience that brings essential lessons about nature, the fragile balance of ecosystems, and humanity’s role in preserving them. It is designed for families, school groups, and anyone seeking an immersive and meaningful adventure. Key educational themes of the show include:

Endangered Species:

Gruia, the asprete fish, represents a species with a 65-million-year history, surviving since the time of dinosaurs. Its story highlights the importance of clean water and biodiversity protection, symbolizing nature’s fragility.

Other species like the bearded vulture and cave bears remind audiences of rare or extinct creatures, underscoring the impact of human activity on the environment.

Gruia, the asprete fish, represents a species with a 65-million-year history, surviving since the time of dinosaurs. Its story highlights the importance of clean water and biodiversity protection, symbolizing nature’s fragility. Other species like the bearded vulture and cave bears remind audiences of rare or extinct creatures, underscoring the impact of human activity on the environment. The Vital Role of Pollinators:

Lia the bee reveals the importance of pollinators in maintaining ecological balance. Her journey illustrates how small human actions can significantly affect their future.

Lia the bee reveals the importance of pollinators in maintaining ecological balance. Her journey illustrates how small human actions can significantly affect their future. The Magic of Nature and Imagination:

Blending reality with fantasy, the show depicts nature as a magical realm. The Magic Forest becomes a space of hope, where fantastic stories inspire real-world environmental action.

Cast:

Lia the Bee – Iulia Samson

Gruia the Asprete – Ciprian Cojenel

Zmeul the Storyteller – Robert Radoveneanu

Creative Team:

Text: Anca Manolache (VÂNĂ Studio)

Narrative and Video Content: MINA Studios

Original Soundtrack: George Popa

“This production is another important step for us in redefining immersive art as a medium for education and entertainment. It’s an invitation not only to enjoy a captivating story but also to reflect on our role in environmental conservation. We hope The Magic Forest inspires curiosity, empathy, and a desire to contribute to a greener future,” says the MINA Studios creative team.

The show runs for 20 minutes, and tickets are priced at 30 RON. For more information and ticket purchases, visit the museum’s official website: minamuseum.com.