On September 14, a group of Romanian artists will present the results of the “on the road” residency organized by Celula de Arta/The Art Cell along the Danube — from Drobeta, Lepenski Vir, and Vinča, through Budapest, Bratislava, Vienna, and Regensburg — in a multimedia exhibition combining video installations, collage, and a visual/audio journal of the journey.

The Once UpON the Danube project explores the river as a European cultural axis, placing prehistoric heritage in dialogue with contemporary artistic practice. The artistic team includes Daniel Loagar (visual artist, co-founder of Celula de Arta), Alex Manea (visual artist), Andrei Stan (visual artist, co-founder of Bucharest Collage Collective), Gizella Popescu (visual artist, member of UAPR), Oana Iordachescu (performance artist), and Andreea Eliza Petrov (visual artist and curator at Celula de Arta). Guest artists in the exhibition include Jan Thau (DE) and members of the F15 Art Collective.

The residency was conceived as an experimental, itinerant film scenario, with the artists as main characters and the Danube as the narrative thread guiding their inner journey, stimulating reflection on travel as a process of personal and professional transformation. Each stop along the river represented a sequence — a moment for reflection, creation, and documentation — which reshaped the artists’ perspectives and added new layers to their story.

The resulting artworks will be presented at the Kulturnetzwerk UW Etzdorf Art Festival in the Striegistal-Chemnitz region (Chemnitz being the European Capital of Culture in 2025), as well as during the European Heritage Days – Day of the Open Monument event.

In Once UpON the Danube, the river becomes a laboratory of ideas, where diverse elements and experiences meet in a fluid creative space, highlighting connections, enabling cultural exchange, fostering new collaborative opportunities, and promoting dialogue among Romanian artists, international participants, and the wider European cultural sphere.

Celula de Arta is an independent, artist-run cultural project founded in 2017, active across multiple permanent and temporary contemporary art spaces.