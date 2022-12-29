The Colours of Joy: A New Photography Exhibition in the Centre of Brasov

On 16 December 2022, the Apollonia Culture Bank opened in Brasov, on the site of the old Saxon Bank in the city centre. In this space, the Brasov City Hall and the Brasov Philharmonic have created a series of art exhibitions, which will be open until 15 January.

On this occasion, the photography exhibition Les couleurs de la joie (The Colours of Joy) by photographer Iosif Trif was also launched. The exhibition is made up of almost 30 travel photographs taken by Iosif Trif on the Côte d’Azur. The images, taken in the towns of Cannes, Antibes, Nice, Monaco, Èze, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin and Menton, offer an extremely vibrant and colourful visual journey and invite viewers to consider the world around them and the importance of the nuances and shapes that surround them every day.

“Through this exhibition, I wanted to invite people to contemplate on the world around them and think about the effect that the elements they surround themselves with have. I believe that beauty can bring harmony and stability to people’s lives and that people can even find salvation through beauty. I selected balanced and peaceful compositions and tried to create a rhythm both within the images and among them,” said photographer Iosif Trif.

The images in the exhibition seek to explore the relationship between the outside and inside world and, to allow viewers to immerse themselves in them, they have been printed on very large panels and light boxes that give a profound three-dimensional effect.

The official opening and presentation of the exhibition will take place on 30 December at 5 pm and, on 15 December, at the official opening of the Apollonia Culture Bank, the exhibition was visited by 3000 people on the first day alone.