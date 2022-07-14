Music, films, exhibitions, reading and traditions meet again at ARTmania Festival 2022

ARTmania Festival, in collaboration with the ASTRA Museum Complex, the Brukenthal National Museum and the ASTRA Sibiu County Library continues the series of alternative cultural events prepared for the 15th edition with free access based on the festival bracelet with: reading activities, interactive seminars for adults and children, exhibitions with free access for students.The events will take place between July 22 and 24, 2022.

Books – Friday to Sunday, between 13:00 – 17:00

Collaboration with the ASTRA Sibiu County Library in the Rockwatch stage-lounge area, with free access based on the festival bracelet

During the three days of the festival, the young participants will have free access, based on the festival bracelet, to a series of activities hosted by the ASTRA Library.

Reading sessions for children in the Rockwatch lounge stage in Piata Mare

The reading sessions for the little ones will be carried out by members of the county library team and is designed for children aged 4-12.

Creative activities for children

The participants in the festival are expected at the workshops for drawing, coloring and making paper decorations carried out under the guidance of the librarians from the Department for Children and Youth.

Reading and relaxation corner for small and large festival-goers at the Rockwatch lounge stage in Piata Mare.

Festivals large and small who appreciate books and want to relax until the start of concerts on the big stage are invited to the “reading corner” to choose from the book offer made available to participants by the ASTRA Library and read the titles chosen in the special space arranged.

Movies – Saturday and Sunday, between 10:00 – 17:00 – Offered by the ASTRA County Library – free access based on the festival bracelet

Moviegoers will be able to watch a series of carefully selected films every day of the festival. These will be projected in the Multimedia Hall of the Brukenthal Museum, between 10:00 and 17:00, where ARTmaniacs will have free access based on the festival bracelet, within the available seats. Lovers of cinematographic works will have the opportunity to watch:

Saturday, July 23:12:20

– “Why me?” – based on real facts, the film tells the story of Cristian (Emilian Oprea), a young idealistic prosecutor who tries to solve a complicated case of corruption in the tumultuous socio-political context in Romania in the 2000s

14:40- “Somewhere in Palilula” – the film follows the journey and adventures of the new doctor Seraphim who receives an assignment in Palilula, a ghost town, lost in the middle of the Wallachian plain

Sunday, July 24

10:00 – “Kagemusha” – directed by Akira Kurosawa takes its viewers in “Kagemusha” through the medieval history of Japan seen from a personal point of view, emphasizing the endless struggles for supremacy between the lords who ground the power of the state.

13:10 – “Capote” – is a biographical drama that illustrates the real events from which the author was inspired by writing the novel “With cold blood”

15:30 – “Baccalaureate” – known during the training period as “Family Photos”, tells the story of a doctor from a small provincial town who has to decide what is the best way to follow for his child in the context Romanian society today.

The film screenings take place in the Multimedia Hall of the Blue House of the Brukenthal Museum: Piata Mare no. 5, Sibiu.

Music

Mercyful Fate, Meshuggah, Transatlantic, Testament, Cult of Luna, Leprous, The Pineapple Thief, Stoned Jesus, The Vintage Caravan completate de Alternosfera, Bucovina, Dordeduh, Taine and Sibiu-based young band Revolver will perform at ARTmania this year.

Tickets and passes are available at artmaniafestival.ro, ambilet.ro, eventim.ro, entertix.ro and iabilet.ro.

All passes purchased for the ARTmania festival during 2019-2021 remain valid for the 2022 edition, with no changes or extra costs..