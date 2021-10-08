Nani, Nani, Puiul Mamii is officially Romania’s favourite lullaby

If you’ve ever spent a tiring hour singing a child to sleep, you’ll know how important lullabies are.

And if you live in Romania, it’s likely that you’ve listened to or sung Nani, Nani, Puiul Mamii – because it’s the country’s most popular, with 5,600, 000 views.

That’s according to Mornings.co.uk, who crunched the numbers to uncover the most popular lullaby from every country based on YouTube listens: https://mornings.co.uk/popular-lullaby-by-country/

The World’s Most Popular Lullaby is Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star

Bet you didn’t know that Twinkle, Twinkle has five verses! It just goes to show what an effective lullaby it is, sending babies to sleep in just six lines. The words were written by British poet Jane Taylor at the turn of the nineteenth century. It follows the tune of a French folk song (not written by Mozart, despite common belief) and has been spoofed by Lewis Carrol (Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Bat!) and turned on its head by Star Trek’s Mr Spock.

Twinkle, Twinkle has 1.6 billion views on YouTube, dwarfing the most popular lullabies from other countries. Number two is Chanda Mama Door Ke (Moon Uncle), with 661 million views. It became popular after pulling heartstrings in the Bollywood movie, Vachan (Word). The top ten is dominated by songs from Europe and Asia.

North America

Hush Little Baby (Mama’s Gonna Buy You a Mockingbird) from the US is the only non-European or Asian song in the global top 10. It is in ninth position with 35 million views. The oldest-known reference to the song is a 1918 transcription of a performance in the Appalachian Mountains, although it may go back further as a slave lullaby. Lots of artists have recorded their own versions, including Nina Simone, James Taylor, and, er, Eminem.

Europe

Italy narrowly loses to England for most-listened-to lullaby in Europe. After England’s Twinkle, Twinkle (see above) comes Italy’s Ninna Nanna, Ninna Oh with 68 million views. The singer debates who to give the baby to: “La Befana” (an old hag), the man in black (the Italian bogeyman), and in some versions, a black wolf, a white wolf, or baby Jesus.

A-a-a, Kotki Dwa (And-and-and, Two Kittens) is the top lullaby in Poland. It is about two brown and grey kittens who play and tumble, rocking the cradle as they tumble. It is not clear if the use of ‘80s-style fretless bass in this version is ‘canon.’