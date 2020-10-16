National Geographic Videolibrary launched in Romania

National Geographic Videolibrary, a premium TV content service, has been launched in Romania within the Focus Sat app, in partnership with National Geographic.

This new National Geographic Videolibrary provides an extensive range of highly appreciated edutainment documentary films and series, efficiently combining the educational component of the learning process with entertainment and fun. Both timeless and modern-day topics are explored against a background of breathtaking imagery. Clients who activate their Focus Sat app now will gain access to this collection of great documentaries from National Geographic and National Geographic Wild.

“We’re delighted to be able to offer viewers in Romania this brand new, premium service – the National Geographic Videolibrary – on the Focus Sat app platform. These unique documentaries from National Geographic can be watched now not only on TV but also on any kind of mobile device,” said Marlena Pasowski, Affiliate Distribution Director, The Walt Disney Company Central Europe.

“Adding this service is an important step in the process of enriching the content of our Focus Sat app. Documentary films and series are highly popular among our viewers. Television has long been defined by linear programming, but today’s technology has led to a new, user-centric experience. We are pleased to be able to make this innovative service available to our clients,” Mihai Tilina, General Manager, Eviso Romania, added.

Focus Sat clients can choose to watch programmes from a full array of topics including nature, space, history, science and technology, natural disasters etc. We will continue to add attractive content on a monthly basis and customers will be able to choose from more than 500 titles (including programs in 4K) available from National Geographic.

For space lovers, we’ve prepared the breathtaking series Cosmos, using science to show the magnificence and wonder of space. Viewers can unfold the mysteries of cosmos like never before and even catch a glimpse of the future. Nature fans will be delighted by the gripping shows about Sharks. For those who wish to solve history puzzles, we’ve created sections dedicated to WWII films and series. Mystery lovers will be thrilled with the variety of top Mysteries and Legends.