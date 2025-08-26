The 21st edition of the Bucharest International Film Festival brings to Romania, for the first time, a special screening of Paleontology Lesson, the latest short film by acclaimed filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa. The national premiere will take place in the presence of the director, followed by a Q&A session with the audience – a landmark moment for cinephiles, critics, and professionals in the film industry.

Beyond the premiere of Paleontology Lesson, the director’s presence in Romania will be celebrated through a special retrospective dedicated to his documentaries.

Trailer: Paleontology Lesson

Sergei Loznitsa Retrospective – A Deep Look into History and Collective Memory

The festival will host a series of screenings showcasing some of the director’s most representative works: State Funeral (2019), Babi Yar. Context (2021), and The Natural History of Destruction (2022).

State Funeral (2019) – A documentary composed of rare and haunting archival footage of Stalin’s funeral in March 1953. More than a chronicle of the tyrant’s burial, it is a gripping exploration of the peak of personality cult and Soviet propaganda. Through previously unseen images, Loznitsa depicts an era dominated by terror, manipulation, and absolute submission, with deputy premier Beria, the architect of repression, at the forefront. The film becomes a lucid meditation on the nature of totalitarianism and its toxic legacy.

Babi Yar. Context (2021) – A devastating chronicle of the Babi Yar massacre, where over 33,000 Jews were killed in just two days in 1941, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Having grown up near the site, Loznitsa explores not only the atrocity itself but also the official silence that followed in a Soviet context that suppressed collective memory. Through rare archival images, the film restores a piece of history, shedding light on both responsibility and oblivion surrounding the genocide.

The Natural History of Destruction (2022) – Using WWII archives, the film examines the devastating effects of aerial bombings on civilian populations. Loznitsa raises an uncomfortable but essential question: can mass destruction ever be justified in the name of a moral ideal? A timely reflection on violence, memory, and historical responsibility.

Loznitsa’s films rigorously explore themes such as traumatic history, propaganda mechanisms, and the human condition under authority. With his distinctive style, he transforms documentary cinema into a tool for deep reflection and social critique.

Roundtable with Sergei Loznitsa

On September 23, at 5:00 PM, the Media Hall of the Romanian Peasant Museum will host an exceptional event: a roundtable with Sergei Loznitsa and renowned guests from the fields of film, history, and cultural industries. Discussions will tackle highly relevant topics such as the challenges of filmmaking in times of crisis, the adaptation of artistic creation to geopolitical realities, and the filmmaker’s role in documenting and interpreting contemporary history.

Admission is free, subject to seat availability, based on confirmed participation via email at [email protected]

About Sergei Loznitsa

Sergei Loznitsa, recognized for his firm and lucid positions on the war in Ukraine and for his valuable contribution to world cinema, is one of the most acclaimed contemporary European filmmakers. His impressive career includes 22 documentaries and 4 feature films, selected and awarded at prestigious festivals such as Cannes, Venice, and Berlin. His films Maidan, Donbass, and A Gentle Creature stand as cinematic chronicles of post-Soviet society and rare, profound testimonies of our times.

Through this edition, Bucharest International Film Festival 2025 becomes an essential platform for artistic reflection and cultural dialogue in Eastern Europe. Screenings, audience interactions, and debates will transform Bucharest into a true hub of international cinema.

For further details about the festival program and the latest news on this edition, visit biff.com.ro or follow us on social media.

The festival is organized by Fundația Charta and Asociația Culturală Grigore Vasiliu Birlic, under the High Patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Radu of Romania, with the support of the Ministry of Culture – acknowledging its contribution to promoting film and intercultural dialogue.

Venues: Cinema Muzeul Țăranului Român, CREART – Grădina cu filme, Cinemateca Eforie, and Cinema Union.

Cultural project funded by the Ministry of Culture.