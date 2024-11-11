The SESAME project aims to connect and support emerging artists from France, Romania, Bulgaria, Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, Turkey and Georgia through a dynamic collaborative process, held in Bucharest. Funded by the European Union through the LIVEMX program and implemented in Romania by the Star Education Association in partnership with the French Institute in Romania, SESAME promotes intercultural collaboration through music.

Such projects build bridges between communities and support diversity and innovation. The members of the 10 musical projects will participate in creative camps and give concerts in several clubs in Bucharest, preparing for an international launch – Set Sail To Music Export.

Participating artists were selected by an international jury made up of music industry professionals from Romania, Bulgaria, France, Sweden and Greece.

The 10 bands from the areas adjacent to the Black Sea, France and the Republic of Moldova will gather for 7 days of creation, learning and performance, grouped in 5 camps organized in Bucharest, for artists coming from 2 different countries per session.

Each camp will end with a concert – SESAME Live Session, in which the artists will perform the newly created songs, in front of the audience from Bucharest clubs that support alternative culture.

SESAME Live Session • Nerlov & Mahaya • Club Control • 19.11

The artists launching the SESAME project and set to perform together on November 19 at Control Club for the first SESAME Live Session are Nerlov from France and Mahaya from Moldova—two emerging names that have quickly gained recognition in their respective countries.

Event Details:

: Event Link Location : Club Control

: Club Control Entry: 20 RON, starting at 21:00. Tickets available at the concert entrance (Room 1).

Nerlov represents France as the debut artist for this series, already making a name for himself locally and rising quickly in the scene. With a sound reminiscent of James Blake and Deftones, Nerlov blends melancholy with pop, incorporating playful, at times cynical lyrics to convey a lively spirit. His music moves seamlessly between hip-hop and electronic tones, captivating audiences with his distinctive style.

After releasing two EPs—Je vous aime tous (“I Love You All”) in 2020 and Prophéties in 2021—Nerlov became a sensation at Printemps de Bourges (INOUïs), setting high expectations among fans and critics alike. His first album, Pas si grave, launched on May 17, 2024, marks a significant milestone. Its tracks explore themes like love, existential questions, and social insights with a raw honesty, blending pop with electronic beats and a touch of chanson française.

Nerlov is celebrated for his live performances, captivating audiences with both an energetic stage presence and disarming vulnerability. Through his shows, audiences meet Florent Vincelot, alias Nerlov, a frontman with a tough exterior and subtle tenderness, accompanied by drummer Simon Garnier, who joins him live and on tour.

Joining Nerlov on November 19 will be Mahaya, hailing from Moldova, adding his unique sound to the concert. Known for his blend of alternative, experimental, and electronic influences, Mahaya began his musical journey in 2011. At 22, he ventured into production, collaborating with Moldovan artists. In 2020, he started releasing his own creations, showcasing his distinct artistic style.