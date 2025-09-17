Nespresso has unveiled its latest release, the Samra Origins coffee collection, a launch that not only enriches Nestlé’s portfolio but also marks a high-profile global partnership with acclaimed artist Abel Tesfaye, known as The Weeknd. The Canadian-Ethiopian singer, a holder of two Guinness World Records for the global success of his albums, brings personal heritage and storytelling to the brand’s new product.

The collection is named Samra in honor of The Weeknd’s mother, reflecting his African origins and deep ties to Ethiopian culture. Drawing inspiration from the fertile lands surrounding Mount Kilimanjaro, the coffee celebrates both terroir and tradition.

And there is also the limited edition which includes origin coffee varieties, such as Samra Origins Tanzania, and accessories, offering a complete experience for consumers.

Launched in Romania just two weeks ago, Samra already stands as the second most important line within Nespresso’s Origins range, underscoring its strategic significance. The development process took nearly a year, though financial details regarding production costs have not been disclosed.

At its core, Samra Origins delivers a powerful message of respect for the earth and respect for one’s origins—values deeply resonant with both Nespresso’s sustainability commitments and The Weeknd’s cultural identity.

Moreover, the collaboration with The Weeknd reflects Nespresso’s desire to connect with Generation Z, a segment that values ​​authenticity, innovation and relevant experiences, while supporting the preference for origin varieties.

Coffee remains a cornerstone of daily life in Romania, with over 5 billion cups consumed annually, and Nespresso continues to invest in bringing premium, story-driven experiences to local coffee lovers.

Looking ahead, the company is preparing another milestone launch: on October 15, Nespresso will introduce a new Festiv range, expanding its offering just in time for the holiday season.

Origin coffee, Nespresso’s answer to the demands of Generation Z

In a constantly changing consumer landscape, the criteria for choosing a product are no longer just about taste or price. Current trends indicate that Romanians guide their choices according to personal principles and values. For more young people, especially from generation Z, the values ​​represented by authenticity, traceability, sustainability and care for the environment are motivating in their relationship with brands.

Market studies show that 63% of Romanians prefer sustainable alternatives over conventional ones, and 52% of Gen Z prioritize sustainability, adaptability to lifestyle and guarantee of origin, according to BARES and PwC data.

Information on environmental impact and sustainability principles have become a standard, especially for this generation that emphasizes transparency, relevance and responsibility.

Among Gen Z, there has been a growing concern for climate change, which is why they are adjusting their selection criteria for the products they purchase. This is a generation of consumers who no longer buy guided by pleasure, but especially by what the product they choose supports.

This change is also seen in coffee consumption. If until recently the emphasis was on taste, now young people are looking for coffee that reflects their beliefs, from cultivation methods, to knowing the origin of the coffee, the processing method and the impact on the environment.

How Nespresso adapts to market requirements

Over the 10 years of presence in Romania, Nespresso has built its portfolio around clear principles: quality, responsibility and transparency, an approach that responds, including now, to the new trends of responsible consumption. With a diversified portfolio, which includes over 80 varieties, including single-origin coffees, Nespresso supports a culture of conscious consumption, integrating sustainable practices throughout the supply chain and aligning with the expectations of the younger generation, for whom authenticity and responsibility are essential criteria in choosing products.

“For us, collaborating with farmers from the most appreciated coffee growing regions guarantees the authenticity of quality. But more than that, it integrates into each cup the memory of the culture that inspired it and the respect for the environment and communities. The Origins range is the result of the essence of this respect. The fact that all these values ​​are also shared by the new generation is an extraordinary confirmation. And we are happy to see that our efforts come as a response to their expectations”, explains Mădălina Săvulescu, Communication Manager Nespresso Romania.

In addition to its focus on consumer experience and preferences, Nespresso reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and positive social impact. Through the AAA Sustainable Quality™ program, it supports over 167,000 farmers in 18 countries in adopting regenerative agricultural practices, ensuring the quality of coffee beans and a fair transition for communities. Currently, 91% of Nespresso coffee comes from AAA certified farms, offering consumers products with traceability and respect for the environment, thus reflecting their values ​​and expectations regarding sustainability and responsibility of the brands they choose.