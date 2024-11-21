Netflix Unveils Action-Packed Trailer for “Subteran,” First Romanian Series
Netflix on Thursday released the first trailer for “Subteran,” its first Romanian original series, and announced the main cast for the action series that will revolve around “the dark world of Bucharest’s underworld.”
Directed by Octav Gheorghe, Daniel Sandu, and Anca Miruna Lăzărescu, “the series tells the story of a tech-savvy mother who faces off against the Bucharest gangsters who have irreparably changed her life,” states the official description published by the streaming company for Subteran.
The series “explores the ways a mother can love, the sacrifices required, and the dangerous events she must go through to protect her family,” she notes.
Ana Ularu as Cami, an IT specialist and single mother who finds herself caught in a dark web of crime. Florin Piersic Jr. as Tănase, is a ruthless underworld figure who no one can touch and whose fortune was built on a drug empire. Irina Artenii is in a dual role, that of the rebellious Tili & the conformist Crisi, extremely different twins and the daughters of Tănase, a terrifying character from the Bucharest underground.
Cosmin Teodor Pană as Dracu are a loyal and cunning helper, Tănase’s right hand, while Cezar Grumăzescu plays Roman, an undercover agent, a lone wolf hunted by his past.
The series is produced by Mobra Films and May One, with Ioanina Pavel as Creative Producer and Johnathan Young & Tudor Reu as Executive Producers.
Netflix announced in October last year that it would produce its first original Romanian series and that it would include Florin Piersic Jr. and Ana Ularu, but the streaming company has not come up with any other details since then. The release date of the series Subteran remains unknown, with the trailer for it simply stating “coming soon” at the end.
