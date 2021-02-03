Neversea announced the first artists confirmed for the 2021 edition

Tyga, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Eyed Peas, Don Diablo and Nicky Romero are among the artists confirmed for the 2021 edition of Neversea festival due on July 8-11 in Constanta, on the Romanian shore of the Black Sea.

According to the organizers, Tyga, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Black Eyed Peas, Don Diablo, Nicky Romero, Tchami and Ummet Ozcan B2B Brennan Heart are among those who reconfirmed their presence at the festival and who are anxious to make a splash on the mainstage.

At the same time, underground stages have also high-sounding names confirmed in such music genres as techno, deep house, dubstep and drum&bass. Arapu, Cezar B2B Praslea, Kozo B2B Dan Andrei, Priku, Raresh, Sit, Sublee B2B Cap will take music fans on a unique journey on The Temple scene, while The Ark will host Borgore, Dirtyphonics, Dub FX and Malaa, among others.