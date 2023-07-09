Neversea Day 2: 72,000 participants. Steve Aoki had 20 special cakes for the “Cake Me!” moment. Lil Pump carried by fans

Friday, the second day of the Neversea experiences, was intensely lived by the more than 72,000 thousand participants who came to the shores of the Black Sea to celebrate the anniversary edition of the biggest festival organized on a beach in Europe. Neversea fans were greeted by colorful characters, entertainers, dancers, fantastic sets plus the festival’s six stages, which turned into the perfect place for a beautiful start to the weekend.

Every day of the 5th edition of the Neversea festival offered premiere shows.

One of the most anticipated artists on the Neversea mainstage was rapper Lil Pump. The artist of American origin was impressed by the way he was received by the public in Romania, for which he prepared a special show. Lil Pump included in the live show tracks from his latest album “Lil Pump 2”, but also the tracks with which he entered the world charts, from “Gucci Gang”, a track certified with five Platinum Discs for record sales to to “I Love It” or “Iced Out”. Headliner of the Neversea festival, Lil Pump sang with the audience from the first to the last song, and at the end he thanked the fans from Romania. Lil Pump was then carried by fans in their arms.

Dubbed as the 10 best DJs in the world, Steve Aoki was awaited with great joy by Neversea fans, a festival that the American DJ and producer declared to be in love with. Aoki’s energy took the fun to the next level; The DJ presented exclusive remix versions, a moment in memory of Avicii, 20 cakes specially prepared for the famous moment “Cake Me!” and the Neversea mainstage packed with fans dancing to their favorite DJ.

MORTEN, one of the creators of the FUTURE RAVE style, together with his partner and mentor David Guetta, is considered one of the most highly rated producers/DJs of the new wave premiered at Neversea. The Dane had a perfect DJ Set for the thousands of fans on the mainstage. The most successful tracks released with the FUTURE RAVE project, “Dreams”, “Please, Don’t Kill Me Slow”, “Permanence”, “You Can’t Change Me”, the latest collaboration with Guetta “Lost in The Rhythm ” and the fabulous remix for “Titanium” generated total euphoria and conveyed the Dane’s love for music and the Neversea crowd.”Romania, you are wonderful and I love you. I want to show my Danish friends what this amazing festival is all about. You guys are incredible!” declared MORTEN.

Tujamo is one of the DJs with a huge fanbase in Romania, a country he returns to with great fondness every time. One of the surprises prepared by the German artist, exclusively for the fans of the festival, was INNA. The two worked on a piece that premiered live on the Neversea mainstage. The charismatic DJ was welcomed with joy by the Neversea fans who caught the sunrise on the mainstage, for the second morning in a row.

The Ark stage was the favorite place for hip-hop, rap, trap, dubstep or breakbeat fans.One of the most anticipated moments was the Deliric x Silent Strike live.

Yny Sebi, Marco Glass ft. Bvcovia, Dub FX & Woodnote, Gheboasa, M.G.L and Serotone managed to get the beach moving with the songs included in the shows at The Ark. Rampue (Live), Harnan Cattaneo b2b legends Nick Warren, Tooker (Live), Day Dreamers (Marwan Dua, Dub FX, Woodnote), arrived on the second day of the Neversea festival at the Daydreaming stage, together with Glauco Di Mambro, Dizharmonia and Chosen Andru.

At the Balkaniada stage everyone had fun with Damian & Brothers, Bogdan Simion, Lora & Band, Pixar Stelar, Clanker Jones and Karol Diac.