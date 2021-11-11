Neversea festival set for July 7-10, 2022, after a two-year break due to the pandemic

The Neversea Festival will take place between July 7-10, 2022, on the beach in Constanţa, with passes being put up for sales, the organizers announced on Thursday. The festival has not taken place in the last two years, due to the pandemic.

“The fourth edition of the Neversea festival returns in 2022 and opens its doors on July 7-10. After two years of waiting, tens of thousands of dreamers and travelers from around the world will gather on The Island of Dreams, on The rhythms of music brought to the beach from Constanța by the best artists in the world, the most awaited beach festival in Europe, Neversea, will bring again the unforgettable sunsets and sunrises from the Black Sea shore, which will accompany the festival fans’ trip to The Island of Dreams “, announced the organizers.

The subscriptions were put on sale on Thursday, on the neversea.com website, at the following prices:

General Access Basic, 4 days – 104 euros + taxes

General Access Risk Free, 4 days – 114 euros + taxes

VIP, 4 days – 260 euros + taxes

The organizers also say that, for the first time, passes can be bought in installments, exclusively through the Extasy application. Payment of installments will start this month and a maximum of 7 installments can be selected.

Those who already have ANYTIME season tickets can choose to participate in the 2022 edition or one of the next two editions, and those who have Freedom Passports can choose the 2022 or 2023 edition. They can select the festival edition they want to go to. on January 31, 2022. Check-in is free for 30 days, then costs 15 euros.

Famous artists and band performed at the Neversea previous editions: The Script, Dua Lipa, Jessie J, John Newman, Rita Ora, Ella Eyre, Sean Paul, Jason Derulo, Afrojack, Alesso, Armin van Buuren, Bassjackers, DJ Snake appeared on the main stage. , G-Eazy, Lost Frequencies, Salvatore Ganacci, Steve Aoki, Axwell ^ Wholesale, Hardwell, Steve Angello, Tiesto or Fatboy Slim.