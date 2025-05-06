Neversea Kapital: First Ticket Wave Sold Out

The announcement of the first edition of Neversea Kapital sparked excitement and joy among music and entertainment fans—over 20,000 passes were sold within just a few days of the launch.

From July 4 to 6, Bucharest will host a large-scale new project brought to life by the creators of UNTOLD and NEVERSEA, two of the most celebrated festival brands in the world. For three days, National Arena will become the epicenter of entertainment for locals and visitors from across Romania and abroad seeking a unique urban adventure.

This summer, music lovers will enjoy three unforgettable days and nights at Neversea Kapital, which brings the beachside magic of Europe’s favorite seaside festival to the heart of the capital—introducing a fresh and exciting new concept infused with the essence of Neversea. Starting in 2026, the Bucharest edition will evolve into a standalone brand: KAPITAL Festival, with the ambition of becoming a new mega-festival alongside UNTOLD.

