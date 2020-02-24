New headliners announced for Awake Festival 2020

The 4th edition of AWAKE Festival, the first boutique festival in Romania, is taking place this year on August 14-16 on Teleki Estate in Gornesti, Mures county (central Romania). There will be three days and three nights of eclectic experience and good music, surrounded by century-old trees and baroque architecture.

After the confirmation of JP Cooper, Dubioza Kolektiv, Vița de vie, Zagar sau Grasu XXL, the organisers have announced more: Asaf Avidan, Asian Dub Foundation, White Lies, Camo & Krooked, Dimension, Hybrid Minds, Oddprophet, Trampa and many others.

The veterans of drum’n’bass will go on „The River” stage: Camo & Krooked, Dimension, Hybrid Minds, Silent Strike.

The edition this year will also see Andre Rizo, Andrew Dum, Brody & Dr. Panda, Dex, Digitalove, The Hollygood Gang, Karak, Manuel Riva, Sasha Lopez at The Castle Lounge.

This year, AWAKE will also bring special events, from the open air cinema to the library in the forest, from innovative conversations on major topics hosted by the “Feed your Mind’ platform up to large scale artistic installations “ArtDoor”.

The tickets for the festival are available online at www.awakefestival.ro or www.iabilet.ro și eventim.ro.

The prices range from RON 139 for students up to RON 259, camping included.