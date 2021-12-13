New Imagine Dragons European Tour Announced

We have heard of the cliche statement that music is the food for the soul. Imagine Dragons is a popular band from Las Vegas, Nevada. The pop-rock music band consists of Dan Reynolds, drummer Daniel Platzman, Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee. Imagine Dragons gained popularity after releasing the hit song, Its Time. It was not long before their award-winning album Night Visions resulted in incredible singles. Radioactive and Demons became hit songs. Making it on the Billboard Hot 100 was an excellent achievement for the band, and ever since, they have offered quality music for their fans.

Billboard Hot 100

When Imagine Dragons released Radioactive, they were not expecting such a great outcome. AS fate has it, Radioactive held the record for weeks charted on Billboard Hot 100 and was termed the most significant rock hit of the year. MTV labeled them the year’s biggest breakout band, and Billboard deemed them the Breakthrough band of 2013 and Biggest Band of 2017. They went ahead and placed Imagine Dragons on top of Year in Rock rankings for 2013, 2017, and 2018. In 2018, the band topped the Billboard Year-End Top Artists category. The second studio album Smoke and Mirrors became a number one hit in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Evolve came in 2017, and three chart-topping singles, Believer, Thunder, and Whatever It Takes, made it on the Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart in most weeks. In addition, the album made it to the top five in most countries. Imagine Dragons released the fourth studio album, Origins, in 2018 that featured Natural. The hit song became their fifth song to top the Hot Rock Songs Chart. The band released Mercury-Act 1 on September 3, 2021, as their fifth studio album.

Awards

Imagine Dragons have won three American Music Prizes, nine Billboard Music Awards, one Grammy Award, one MTV Video Music Award, and one World Music Award, demonstrating that winning awards involves labor and sacrifice. In May 2014, the popular band was nominated for fourteen Billboard Music Awards and won the Top Artist of the Year and Milestone Award, which honors artists of all genres for their ingenuity and innovation. The band has made elephant steps in the music industry, selling more than 75 million records globally. In 2018, Imagine Dragons were the most streamed group on Spotify 2018. In addition, they were the first rock band to have four songs including, Radioactive, including Demons, Believer, and Thunder, to exceed one billion streams each. They also have the top three songs of 2010 on the US charts Believer, Thunder, and Radioactive on the Billboard.

Mercury-Act 1

Rick Dubin is the executive officer behind the album. On March 8, 2021, the band announced the release of two singles, Follow You and Cutthroat, on social media platforms. The two singles blew off the speakers on March 12. Mercury Act 1 was released on September 3, 2021, where Follow You and Cutthroat lead as singles in the album.

European Tour announced

Imagine Dragons announced a Mercury Tour to celebrate the release of the latest album, Mercury-Act 1. The 2022 tour begins on February 6 at FTX Arena in Miami and will be produced by Live Nation. The band will make stops across North America in Indianapolis, Raleigh, Montreal, Minneapolis and climax on March 14 at Phoenix, AZ, at the footprint Center. The band has laid out plans to stop in Indianapolis and play the Fieldhouse on Monday, February 21, 2022. Tickets sales rolled out on September 10, where American Express Card Members had a chance to purchase tickets before the general public on September 7 and September 9.

Imagine Dragons will also tour St Louis Enterprise Center, Milwaukee, Vancouver, Bc, and Los Angeles Staples Center. The album holds nothing back embraces emotional extremes. The tour is expected to attract crowds with the forthcoming album.

Imagine Dragons is among the best-selling rock bands that have succeeded across the 2010s Billboards. Their songs Believer, Thunder, and Radioactive have created their major label. Fans in Indianapolis are eager to meet the legends as they perform Mercury-Act 1.