New movies to hit the Romanian theaters this autumn

The Innocents, the latest film by the Norwegian director Eskil Vogt will hit theatres from October 7th. The film premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in the UnCertain Regard section.

In this captivating and original supernatural thriller, playtime is downright dangerous. During the blinding Scandinavian summer, a suburb of Oslo gradually becomes a land of unrest when a group of children try out their mysterious powers, away from the attention of adults, not fully aware of the impact of their actions.

Eskil Vogt debuted on the big screens with the feature film Blind (2014), and as a screenwriter he is known for his collaboration with Joachim Trier on The worst person in the world (2021) and Thelma (2017). The Innocents had its national premiere at this year’s edition of the Transylvania International Film Festival (TIFF) and brought to the public a different kind of superhero story, taking viewers on a foray into fantasy and reality alike. The Innocents is distributed in Romania by Transilvania Film.

Documentary “Whose Dog Am I?” hit theaters in November

The documentary “Whose Dog Am I?”, written and directed by Róbert Lakatos, will be released in cinemas in Romania on November 4, being distributed by microMULTILATERAL.

This satirical documentary essay talks about politics in a world where the citizens are the dogs, the politicians are the dog breeders, the officials are the owners, the nations are the national dog breeds, the countries are the national breeder federations, and the supreme international forum is the International Canine Federation. It is the director who interprets reality and manipulates public opinion.

The director of the film, a member of the Hungarian minority in Romania (in the region of Transylvania), while searching for the perfect “bride” for his alter-ego, a dog of the Kuvasz breed (hence, a purebred Hungarian), and thus finds himself involved in dog breeding policy. During the story, the director comes under the influence of different ideologies, such as nationalism (when he finds out that the Hungarian races are degenerate, he tries to save these races from degeneration), regionalism (when he tries to develop a new Transylvanian Hungarian regional race, as an expression of his identity specific cultures), or liberalism (when he finds out after his genetic test that he is a “person of mixed race”, so, basically, a bastard). But he is disappointed by all these options – so he fails as a canine politician. But his hope for a better, normal and decent life never dies and he always finds a new idea…

“Whose dog am I?” speaks with great humor about serious social and political issues.