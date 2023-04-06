New names confirmed for Neversea 2023

Composer and artist, promoter of the emo rap style, who surprised with facial tattoos, eccentric hairstyles and androgynous clothing, LIL UZI VERT will go up, for the first time, on the main stage of the NEVERSEA festival.

Also on the mainstage this year, for a live show that will make even the waves of the sea vibrate to Latin rhythms, J BALVIN, the global icon with the most viewed video of a Latin artist of all time: over 1.8 billion views.

Only 3 months are left until the most anticipated festival on the shores of the Black Sea: NEVERSEA. Internationally renowned artists and the world’s top DJs such as: Lost Frequencies, Claptone, Paul Kalkbrenner, Steve Aoki, Tujamo, the duo Vini Vici join the line-up of artists already announced at the biggest beach festival in Europe, which will took place in Constanța, on Neversea Beach, between July 6-9, 2023.

Along with the names filling the main stage this year at NEVERSEA, organizers have also announced the first artists to take the Daydreaming stage at the festival. Day Dreamers (Marwan Dua, Woodnote & DUb FX), Hernan Cattaneo B2B Nick Warren, Jan Blomqvist, Maga, Marwan Dua, Matthew Dekay B2B Yokoo, Paax (Tulum), Pablo Fierro and Sebastien Leger will make the four nights and the four sunrises on Neversea Beach to make fans fall in love with the sun, the sea, the music and experience a summer of a lifetime.

Passes at special prices and programme for youth

150 artists are expected overall at Neversea this year, with fans being able to purchase the 4-days passes for prices starting from EUR 99 plus fees for General Access Basic and EUR 209 plus fees for VIP.



Group passes and tickets can be bought at special prices through the UNDER21 programme, destined to youngsters under 21.

Passes are available at neversea.com/tickets.