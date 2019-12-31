New Year’s Eve 80s-90s party in Bucharest

Bucharest’s Constitution Square will host the “New Year’s Eve 2020. Disco Night Fever” tonight on New Year’s Eve, where music fans will be able to party like in the 80s and 90s, with the music hits of that time kicking in live in one of the most iconic squares in the Romanian Capital.

Famous bands and artists of the 80s and 90s will perform on stage in a party starting at 6 p.m., such as O-Zone, Haddaway and Milli Vanilli.

The six-hour event, organised by the Bucharest City Hall, aims to get inspiration from the energy and exuberance of the disco movement and music of the 80s and 90s and from the early 2000s.

O-Zone, the trio from the Republic of Moldova, will perform tonight, likewise Haddaway and American rapper Turbo B., the former lead singer of the Snap band.

The artists behind the name of Milli Vanilli Experience (Face meets Voice), will join the New Year’s Eve party in the Constitution Square, as well as Romanian bands and artists like Holograf and Vunk, Horia Brenciu & HB Orchestra, Andre and the 3rei Sud Est, Ovidiu Komornyik & OK Band.

The entrance is free, with the event ending with a fireworks performance.