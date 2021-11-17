Nicolae Ceausescu’s former hunting lodge in Făgăraș mountains turned into film set for a movie starring Willem Dafoe

Scenes from the movie “Legend of the Eyes”, starring Willem Dafoe and Emily Watson, were filmed at Bâlea Lac. The Romanian-American team transformed Nicolae Ceaușescu’s former hunting lodge, called “Paltinu”, into a film set.

The Americans chose Bâlea Lac where they started filming, at the end of last week, some scenes from the movie “Legend of the Eyes”, which stars Willem Dafoe.

“We are delighted and honored that the beauty of the Făgăraș Mountains, especially the beauty of the Bâlea Lac area, will soon be admired by moviegoers around the world, and some of them will certainly want to come to the scene,” the representatives of the Sibiu County Council said.

“The Romanian-American mixed team, at the casting of some scenes from the movie «Legend of the Eyes», with Willem Dafoe and other American actors. The scene in which our local sheep are used “, said on Facebook, Marius Constantin Olaru, the manager of Bâlea Turism, who manages” Paltinu “, Nicolae Ceaușescu’s former hunting lodge.

The Balea Lac area located at over 2,000 metre altitude in Fagaras Mountains has frequently lured film crews, with tens of movie scenes and commercial being filmed here.

«Legend of the Eyes» tells the story of a young women, Zengel, who runs away from home and who learns to communicate with an elusive animal species, also known under the name of Eyes. The film produced by A24 film studio will also include an original sheet music of Dave Longstreth, the compose and founder of Dirty Projectors.

US actor Willem Dafoe has four Oscar nominations and three at the Golden Globe, his career encompassing 110 nomination and 79 awards.