Night of Dance – Bucharest Dances: The Fifth Edition Takes Place on August 23 in the Heart of the Capital

The country’s largest urban dance event returns this summer with its fifth edition, “Night of Dance – Bucharest Dances”, which will take place on Saturday, August 23, 2025, from 5:30 PM to 9:00 PM, in the area of the National Museum of Romanian History/CEC Palace, on Calea Victoriei 12.

A flagship and unique event in Romania, “Night of Dance”, the country’s largest urban dance festival, has now reached its fifth edition in Bucharest. Previous editions include August 2023 and August 2024, which featured over 50 dance schools along the entire Calea Victoriei, an autumn edition as part of Bucharest Days (Sept 2023), and a spring edition during the first weekend of Open Streets (Apr 2025). In 2024, “Night of Dance” also held its first edition in Piața Sfatului, Brașov.

On August 23, 2025, between 5:30 PM and 9:00 PM, 20 dance schools will bring over 15 dance styles to the area of the National Museum of Romanian History, including: ballet, salsa, bachata, Argentine tango, oriental dance, Bollywood, K-pop, shuffle dance, West Coast swing, lindy hop, Greek dances, Romanian folk dances, afro dance, conga, and many more. The public will be able to enjoy group performances, flash mobs, as well as interactive community dance moments, where spectators become part of the show.

“The concept of the event remains the same: dance comes alive on the street, directly among the people, with no stage, no barriers between dancers and the audience. It’s an open invitation to experience the joy of movement, discover new styles, and bring the community together through dance,” say Daniela Samoil Istrate and Dragoș Samoil, the project founders and coordinators.

The detailed artistic program will be announced soon on the official Facebook and Instagram pages – Noaptea Dansului. Public access is free.

“Night of Dance” is a Creator Media Team project, coordinated by Daniela Samoil Istrate and Dragoș Samoil, aimed at developing the dance community and promoting dance as an urban art form. The street urban art component – dancing in public spaces – takes place within the Open Streets – Bucharest, Urban Promenade project, an initiative of the Bucharest City Hall, organized through ARCUB – The Cultural Center of Bucharest, as the local operator.