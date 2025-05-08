The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) invites you to a new edition of Nightingale Night. This year’s edition marks 35 years of continuous existence and activity in support of birds and nature. The public is welcome to join us on May 23rd at the campus of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest to celebrate this anniversary, support nature education, and enjoy a charity concert performed by violinist Alexandru Tomescu.

“Nightingale Night is our public event where we meet face to face with parents and children—the main beneficiaries of our educational projects and activities. We wanted to involve them in this very important mission: educating the next generation about nature. We welcome nature lovers who understand that saving the natural world requires all of us. And sometimes, the help needed is financial—so we encourage participation through donations as a sign of appreciation and support for SOR’s work over the past 35 years,” said Teodora Domșa, project coordinator of Nightingale Night.

The concert is charitable, with all funds raised going toward SOR’s educational projects. We invite the public to donate via the event’s dedicated page.

This year again, the event is organized with our trusted partner, the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine of Bucharest, which gives us the opportunity to present the results of our collaboration in conserving birds and urban biodiversity in a relaxed and creative setting. The event will take place in the campus’s dendrological park and botanical garden—an attractive, generous green space that has become a reference point for urban nature initiatives.

Education has been one of the pillars of our work over the years, bringing us significant achievements and great satisfaction. We’ve partnered with people and organizations who care about the health of nature—and therefore our own well-being. Along this journey, we’ve made friends who share our vision and value our work. One of them is violinist Alexandru Tomescu, a name now synonymous with the Stradivarius Elder-Voicu violin, which he masterfully plays to move audiences, as well as with numerous unconventional educational projects. Tomescu clearly understands the link between nature, birds, composers, music, and the educational potential of this unique combination. That’s why we are honored he accepted our invitation to perform at this year’s Nightingale Night, lending his support to all forms of education that make us better, more open, and more attentive to the living world around us.

“Maestro Alexandru Tomescu has followed our work for years and has supported our educational projects before. We’re honored by this, but we also find it natural—because both he and we are committed to bringing education where it doesn’t yet reach, whether due to financial, logistical, or interest-related obstacles. We firmly believe in a new generation that’s more engaged, better educated, and more empathetic—whether we’re talking about nature protection, music education, schooling, or collective well-being,” said Teodora Domșa.

Event Program

Bucharest – May 23, 2025

Venue: Campus of the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine

17:00 – 19:00 – Guided tours by SOR biologists and members

17:00 – 19:00 – Anniversary exhibition: “35 Years of SOR”

19:00 – Recital by violinist Alexandru Tomescu

Partner: University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine

The concert is charitable, and your donation will support SOR’s educational projects. To help us organize the guided tours efficiently, we kindly ask the public to register using the participation form.

The best results come when all the key players in a project come together. That’s why we believe that showcasing 35 years of SOR’s work through the anniversary exhibition, demonstrating our accumulated knowledge via guided tours, and having our activities supported by notable public figures is a combination that can truly help us reach our goal: raising funds for our ongoing educational initiatives.