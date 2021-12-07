Nightwish to perform in Bucharest in 2022

Renowned Finnish metal band Nightwish is returning to Romania next year, within the tour “HUMAN. :II: NATURE.”, which is also the name of their latest album released in April 2020. The gig is scheduled at Romexpo in Bucharest on August 1. The show will observe the rules in force at that time.

The first 200 tickets for each category have a special price and they are put up for sale on December 10 at 10:30 at iabilet.ro.

The album ‘Human. :II: Nature.Dark Passion Play’ launched on April 10, 2020, was the first double album of the band and the first one with Kai Haht as the official drumstick. The album has reached over 20 Tops worldwide, ranking in the first three positions in half of these charts.

With nine albums under their belt, mostly composed by founder and mastermind Tuomas Holopainen, Nightwish has paved the way for the symphonic metal and for the so-called female fronted metal bands.

Nightwish consists now of:

Tuomas Holopainen – keyboards

Emppu Vuorinen – guitar

Jukka Koskinen – bass

Troy Donockley – traditional instruments

Floor Jansen – voice

Kai Hahto – drums

Ticket prices

-the first 200 tickets:

Wishmasters – 329 lei

Elvenpaths – 239 lei

Islanders – 149 lei

– presale:

Wishmasters – 349 lei

Elvenpaths – 259 lei

Islanders – 169 lei

– upon access:

Wishmasters – 370 lei

Elvenpaths – 280 lei

Islanders – 190 lei

An issuance fee of RON 12 is added to the prices of all earlybird and presale tickets.

The number of tickets for the Wishmasters and Elvenpaths categories is limited to 2,000 pieces each.