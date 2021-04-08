Nine films racing at One World Romania #14

The competition of this year of the One World Romania festival, which will be held physically in Bucharest during May 21-30 and online during May 31-June 6, comprises nine of the most exciting films of this year’s selection. The movies will be assessed by two juries: one consisting of pros in the international film industry and the other one made of high schoolers from all over Romania.

The films racing in the #OWR14 competition work like a mirror of the societies they are talking about, without avoiding the complexity of the current affairs.

The prize of the International Jury is worth EUR 1,000 and will be granted with the support of the Romanian Cultural Institute.

Four of the selected documentaries to compete this year are tackling the main theme of the edition, the female experiences and the fights for women’s well-deserved acknowledgement: „Caperucita Roja”, by Argentinian female director Tatiana Mazú González, „A Metamorfoses Dos Pássaros” by Portugese filmmaker Catarina Vasconcelos, „My Mexican Bretzel” by Spanish female director Nuria Giménez and „Vision Nocturna” by Carolina Moscoso.

The other five documentaries talk about marginalization, insertion and justice: „Makongo”, a film about pygmies in Central Africa, victim of minority oppression and of the implacable logic of the market, „Responsabilidad Empresarial”, by Jonathan Perel, that talks about the repression of the workers during the military dictatorship of Argentine during 1976-1983, „Il n’y aura plus de nuit” by French female director Eléonore Weber, „Rara avis” by Swiss filmmaker Mirjam Landolt about teens in distress and „La Sombra del Desierto” made by Mexican director Juan Manuel Sepúlveda last year, which tackles the issue of migrants in the Altar Desert, on the US-Mexico border.

The 14th edition of One World Romania is due physically at Elvire Popescu Cinema, the Peasant Museum Cinema and other two indoor venues in Bucharest during May 21-30 and online countrywide, during May 31-June 6.

Passes for the May 21-30 period are available at Eventbook in a limited number (50) and enable the entrance for all festival’s screenings. However, passes do not provide access to the opening gala, concerts and other special events.