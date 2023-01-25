Nordic cinema celebrated at Transilvania International Film Festival 2023

Transilvania International Film Festival (9 – 18th June, 2023, Cluj-Napoca) announces Nordic Focus, a complex program dedicated to the rich, diverse and innovative Nordic cinematography from Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Iceland. The program marks a collaboration with The Göteborg Film Festival and film institutes from all the five countries.

In 2023, Transilvania IFF continues its traditional international partnerships and offers carte blanche to the curators of Göteborg Film Festival who will contribute to the selection in Nordic Focus. Established 40 years ago, the Göteborg FF is the most important film event in the region with a generous platform for Nordic contemporary cinema, including a dedicated competition and industry events.

Jonas Holmberg, Artistic Director of Göteborg Film Festival: „Göteborg Film Festival is dedicated to supporting and giving international visibility to Nordic films and filmmakers. It is a pleasure and honour to cooperate and co-curate with such an interesting festival as Transilvania IFF, and we are really looking forward to this opportunity to give a few interesting glimpses of the great variety of contemporary Nordic cinema.”

Nordic Focus will also mark partnerships with The Swedish Film Institute, The Danish Film Institute, The Finnish Film Foundation, The Norwegian Film Institute and The Icelandic Film Centre. The program will include more than 25 screenings, cine-concerts, special guests, events, and exhibitions.

First announced titles

Sisu (dir. Jalmari Helander, Finland, 2022). Set in 1944, the film tells the story of an ex-soldier who discovers a considerable amount of gold in the frozen lands of Lapland when his plans are violently interrupted by a unit of Nazis retreating to Germany. It’s the plot of an intense battle between the seemingly steadfast Finn and the Nazi avengers. Compared by critics to Inglourious Basterds (dir. Quentin Tarantino, 2009) for its rhythm and humour, Sisu premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and was multi-awarded at the 2022 Sitges Film Festival: “Without losing its substance, the film is full of hilarious moments, totally unhinged sequences and at the same time beautiful images […] A journey where the director manages to maintain and intensify the determination and strength from the beginning, to create a film of great powerful visuals, as deft in its approach as it is enthralling and bizarre.” (Cineuropa).

Driving Mum (dir. Hilmar Oddsson, Iceland, 2022). Wanting to fulfil his mother’s last wish, a middle-aged man goes on a journey with her, even though she is no longer alive. The unusual adventure turns out to be an initiatory one, full of revelations and humour. Driving Mum won the Grand Prize of the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival 2022.

Sick of Myself (dir. Kristoffer Borgli, Norway, 2022). When her boyfriend becomes famous as a contemporary artist and receives attention from the world, a young woman from Oslo is overcome with jealousy and begins to make extreme gestures to attract people’s attention and sympathy. Part of the Cannes Film Festival 2022 Official Selection.

Triangle of Sadness (dir. Ruben Östlund, Sweden, 2022), the great winner of the Palme d’Or in Cannes 2022 will also be screened in the program.

Nordic Focus at Transilvania IFF is made possible with the support of the Embassy of Sweden in Bucharest, the Royal Embassy of Denmark in Romania, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Romania, and the Embassy of the Republic of Finland in Romania. The program is supported by the Department of Scandinavian Languages ​​and Literatures – Babeș-Bolyai University, Cluj-Napoca.

More details about Nordic Focus and the Transilvania IFF 2023 program will be announced soon.

The 22nd edition of the Transilvania International Film Festival will take place in Cluj-Napoca from June 9 to 18, 2023.