Nordic Film Festival returns to Bucharest with 5 days of award-winning screenings

NORDIC FILM FESTIVAL launches its second edition in Bucharest, with five days of award-winning screenings during February 19th-23rd 2020, at Cinema Elvire Popesco, on Dacia Boulevard, no. 77.

After the success of the first edition held in Bucharest and the retrospective editions held in Sibiu and Chisinau, #NordicFF returns to Cinema Elvire Popescu and reveals a part of the cinematography of the Nordic countries to the film lovers from Bucharest, who have the opportunity to watch films produced by filmmakers from the five Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

With a program that includes 18 feature films and a selection of short films presented at the opening of the festival, #NordicFF challenges the audience to discover an atypical and heterogeneous cinematographic space.

To celebrate the diversity of artistic forms and perspectives, #NordicFF presents a selection of award-winning films at major festivals and more, such as Amanda Awards, Amiens IFF, Ale Kino!, Athens IFF, Angers EFF, Baltic Debuts FF, Bodil Awards, Beijing IFF, California IFF, Chicago IFF, Danish FA, Edda Awards, Göteborg FF – FIPRESCI, Giffoni FF, Guldbagge Awards, Locarno, Matsalu INFF, Sundance or Viten Film Festival.

Movie lovers are invited to choose from a rich and diverse program – from drama, comedy, documentary and children’s movies or short films, the selection of movies will delight everyone who will cross the cinema threshold during the festival. The projections will be subtitled both in English and Romanian.

“In school we learn that the Northern region is full of fjords, lakes, a fascinating nature and plenty of resources. In the news, we see that the Nordic countries have the highest standard of living and the happiest people in the world. And from these films we discover what makes the Nordics really special. We learn how they react when others want to steal their resources, when the happiest people in the world get in trouble, or when in a small community some characters that destroy the perfect order of things appear. Through these films we can take a look at both their history and modern society and we can also extract from the Nordic values ​​and from what makes them unique.”, says Vlad Rotaru, the festival’s curator.

The festival is organized with the support of the Embassy of the Kingdom of Denmark in Romania, the Embassy of the Republic of Finland in Romania, the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Iceland in Bucharest, the Embassy of the Kingdom of Norway in Romania and the Embassy of Sweden in Bucharest.

The first edition of #NordicFF took place in Bucharest in February 2018, at Cinema Elvire Popesco, gathering over 1,500 spectators. This edition has enjoyed two retrospectives – in Sibiu, at the National Theatre Radu Stanca, at the end of October 2019, being welcomed by over 400 people, respectively in Chisinau, in November, where it gathered over 500 moviegoers.

For the program and more information about the films you can see – we invite you to follow the Facebook and Instagram pages of Nordic Film Festival. You can also contact us at the following email address – nordicfilmfestivalbucharest@gmail.com.

Tickets can be purchased here or directly from Cinema Elvire Popesco.