NOSTALGIA Litoral 2025 Hosts the Largest Aserejé Dance

The last summer weekend ends with a collective Aserejé dance, memories, confetti, and iconic hits. NOSTALGIA Litoral returns for the third consecutive year, on August 29–30, at La Nueva Cucaracha Beach in Mamaia, with two days of music, sensory moments, and fun for all generations. Because summer fades, but the nostalgia vibe remains.

This year’s seaside edition invites nostalgia lovers to say a firm yes to an unprecedented challenge: the largest Aserejé dance, a collective moment organized together with Regina Maria, dedicated to the energy and spirit of the ‘90s–2000s, in the unmistakable NOSTALGIA style. Thousands of participants will dance in sync at the festival to the song that marked entire generations.

To warm up the atmosphere early, the Nostalgia team launched the Aserejé challenge on social media, where festival partners are tagged on Instagram and Facebook to join in.

Watch the video that kicked off the Aserejé dance in unusual places on NOSTALGIA’s Instagram:

“At NOSTALGIA, we love breaking patterns, and in fact, our trademark is turning every moment into a collective memory. The largest Aserejé dance, marking the end of another beautiful summer on a beach in Mamaia, is exactly the kind of energy that defines this massive party: pure nostalgia, lived together with your dearest ones, with a smile on your face and no holding back,” said Silviu Lăcătuș.

NOSTALGIA is more than a festival. It’s a place where people of all generations connect through visual and musical experiences, retro/disco/future décor, and photo album-worthy memories. From retro & future museums to Instagrammable corners and brand activations, everything is designed as an invitation to joy. Nostalgia is an entire world to be lived.

All news, activities, the event map, and the line-up will be updated directly in the NOSTALGIA mobile app.

