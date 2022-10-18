NOVA festival, dedicated to art and new technologies, due in Bucharest during November 22-December 17

The third edition of the NOVA festival, an event that explores contemporary forms of artistic expression facilitated by innovative technologies, takes place this year between November 22 and December 17, in Bucharest. In the edition organized by Prezent Continuu association, Control N Cultural Association and presented by UniCredit Bank, 22 artists from 13 countries will exhibit a series of interactive works in the immersive environment built by NOVAlab in Pavilion 32 of the Goethe-Institut Bucharest.

At the same time, within the venues included in the festival circuit, there will be special events that complement the main exhibition. Thus, at the Wolff Platform, music enthusiasts will be able to experience an innovative 3D sound installation, created by the immersive art center ZiMMT from Germany, within performances supported by IQOS. In addition, at the Excelsior Theater and Cinema Elvire Popesco, the public will be able to participate in events in which renowned Romanian and international artists and researchers will be present.

The opening event of the festival will take place on November 22, at the Excelsior Theater, and will bring Sougwen 王君 Chung, an internationally renowned multidisciplinary artist and former researcher at MIT, for the first time in Romania. With extensive experience in drawing, creative programming and an expert in robotic systems, Sougwen has developed a process of collaborative artistic co-creation with robots taught to paint alongside her. During this performance, Sougwen demonstrates the poetics of human and non-human collaboration by exploring different modes of perception and drawing between artist and machine, organic and synthetic, improvisational and computational. This performance-lecture speculates on the alternative future of relationships between humans and machines, asking the question: where does “AI” end and “we” begin?

NOVA Talks is a special section of this edition. On November 26, at Cinema Elvire Popesco, the public will meet and interact with 6 speakers, including researchers, but also artists whose works are included in the main exhibition. Through these sessions, the organizers propose a marathon of inspiration and create the context for fascinating discussions about the importance of new technologies in the creative process and in the exploration of human cognitive potential.

A unique moment will be the presence on stage of the humanoid robot Eva, controlled with the power of the mind. Alongside him will be Maša Jazbec, the coordinator of the DDTlab Creative and Research Laboratory in Slovenia, who developed the software that gave Eva an identity and a personality. During the performance, some participants in the hall will have the chance to interact directly with the robot and ask the artist questions.

From December 5th to 8th, German artists from ZiMMT, one of the world’s most prolific centers for researching immersive experiences created with sound, will bring an innovative sound installation to the Wolff Platform. Constructed from a series of connected speakers, it forms a 3D audio system designed to completely change the experience of a concert. For 4 days, bands, DJs and local sound designers will explore the possibilities of the new setting in the presence of the public. Felix Deufel, the initiator of ZiMMT, will also hold a workshop here for those interested in learning the specifics of a three-dimensional audio construction. The Wolff Platform experience is provided by IQOS and is only for people over the age of 18. Through these performances, IQOS reaffirms its mission to support innovation and creativity, essential in achieving progress and in building a community that brings together people passionate about music, art and new technologies.

This workshop is part of a series of practical workshops supported by Romanian researchers at CINETic, brought together under the NOVA EDU section, an approach d

In the immersive space built at the Goethe-Institut Bucharest, 11 pillar works, interactive and transdisciplinary installations are presented which, together, reveal a personal journey of each visitor in relation to privacy. The proposed route is not an illustration of intimacy, but represents a series of personal experiences in which participants can feel intimacy in relation to the works, to the space, to other people present in the room, in various ways and dimensions.

Access to the main exhibition and related NOVA events is achieved by purchasing a ticket from the Eventbook platform.