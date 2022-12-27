Old traditions in Romania on St. Stephen

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Romanian Orthodox believers celebrate Saint Stephen today, December 27, on the third day of Christmas.

Saint Stephen, one of Jesus’ apprentices and the Church’s first martyr, is said to help the sick and those involved in justice affairs for a long time. Also on this day, people who are rowing must make up.

An old Romanian tradition says that on St. Stephen it’s good to bring the icon depicting this saint inside the house, as he helps Christians facing health problems.

Another tradition goes that it’s good to give Saint Stephen’s icon or a new, lighted candle for our sick relatives’ health and for the wealth of the household.

On this day, churches are holding masses for those who died in dramatic circumstances and food is shared to those bearing Saint Stephen’s name.

In some areas in Muntenia for instance, housewives are baking ‘Stephen’s little breads’, some round cakes. They are swept over with honey and after they are hallowed by the priest, they are divided among poor children. These little breads remind of the stones that killed Saint Stephen.

In Romania, over 500,000 persons are bearing St. Stephen’s name and celebrate their name day, 356,480 men and 145,109 women, according to the Directorate for Persons Record.

Most people are named Ştefan – 303,544. There are also the derivative names: Fane – 517, Fanel/Fănel – 8,276, Fanica/Fănică – 4,814, Istvan/Istvan – 32,738, Stefanel/Ştefănel – 3,507, Ştefănuş – 4, Stefanut/Ştefănuţ – 3,080.

Most women named after St. Stephen are called Ştefania – 116,283, but also derivative like: Fana – 304; Fanica/Fănica – 8,281, Fanuta/Fănuţa – 1,014, Stefana/Ştefana – 19,227.