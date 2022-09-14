One of the oldest greenhouses in Bucharest is reopening to the public within the UNFINISHED festival

The Eidos Foundation, through a strategic partnership with the University of Bucharest, will revitalize the furniture, green spaces, and greenhouse galleries in the University Garden, becoming the campus of the unique multidisciplinary festival in Romania – UNFINISHED, between September 29 and October 2.

For four days, debates, conversations, round tables, presentations, yoga sessions, runs, performances, and keynotes will take place in the monument building and in the 4000 square meters of green space. To these are added the famous family-style meals with the Unfinished community, art installations, musical moments, dance workshops, speed-dating sessions, and much more.

Cristian Movilă, the founder of the UNFINISHED festival, explained that “a fter 2 years of online and restrictions, we wanted UNFINISHED22 to breathe, to have space, to welcome its community from 71 countries in a free spirit and no place it was more appropriate than the University House and its historic garden. We are extremely happy that together with the University of Bucharest and with the support of our partners, we will be able to restore to people one of the most beautiful green spaces in the capital. It’s incredible how a few minutes from such a busy boulevard as Magheru you can enjoy the peace, coolness, and memory of such a special place as this garden. It will be the heart of the festival and we can’t wait to meet so many people face-to-face again, many of them coming from overseas for UNFINISHED.”

The garden of the University House is 151 years old and is part of the utilitarian gardens of Bucharest. The building within its premises, the Liebrecht-Filipescu historical monument house, was built during Cuza’s time, and in the second part of the 19th century it was even visited by King Carol I. In 1948, the building became the seat of the University House, and the garden and the greenhouses are under the administration of the University of Bucharest.

Under the OFF-CENTER theme, artists, architects, great thinkers, entrepreneurs, philosophers, biologists, mathematicians and more will explore the concept of decentralization in all aspects of life. Along with the University House, Radio Hall and the Bulandra Theater will open their gates for UNFINISHED.

Participation in the event is done only based on application, in exchange for the most valuable currency – time – the number of places is limited: unfinished.ro/apply.

For those who cannot physically make it to the event, the festival can also be experienced online, on its own platform, Sessions, only with prior registration.

Held under the high patronage of the European Parliament, UNFINISHED is the first multidisciplinary festival in Romania and was created by the Eidos Foundation as an experience in continuous evolution. Since 2016, Unfinished has had over 250 guests including Pixar co-founder Alvy Ray Smith, Louis Vuitton menswear artistic director Virgil Abloh, multi-award winning artist Marina Abramovic, Obama administration digital strategist, musician Nicolas Jaar and Esther Perel, the most famous psychotherapist specializing in couple relationships.